The Bluegrass Comeback Concert Series, presented by Jay Armsworthy, will kick off this weekend. Below is a question-and-answer session with Armsworthy about the revamped music series in Southern Maryland.
1. How excited are you to begin this years bluegrass concert schedule?
I am very excited to have a bluegrass comeback, and I feel all local bluegrass fans are, too. People are eager to get out for live bluegrass and music in general. I receive emails and Facebook messages quite a bit asking when is the bluegrass going to start again. So I’m trying to give the people what they want. So I am excited and can’t wait to see the smiles on peoples faces once again.
2. Tell me about the lineup you’ve put together.
Well, so far, I have put together three shows. The first one will be on Jan. 9, 2022, with Larry Stephenson. He is a considered one of the finest high lead and tenor vocalist in bluegrass music. The Larry Stephenson Band has been headlining festivals and concerts for 30 years.
He formed that band in the 1980s while still living in his hometown of King George, Va. He now makes his home in Nashville, Tenn. That weekend will be the kickoff of his 2022 traveling schedule.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 (by the way, all the shows will be on Sundays), Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass will be appearing. They play traditional bluegrass the way it should be played. With a hard driving, lonesome sound. Danny is a favorite all over and he has many fans here in Southern Maryland. He took up the trade while playing in the band with his dad, Bob Paisley and when he passed, Danny took over the band and continued the tradition. Bluegrass singer, Alison Krauss considers Danny as one of her ‘favorite singers.’ His voice combines powerful range and soulful blues with a sound like no one else in bluegrass today. Not to mention, Danny Paisley is also the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Male Vocalists of the Year.”
Then to round out the series on March 13, 2022, will be the bluegrass group Sideline. A six-piece powerhouse band who’s been in business for two decades. To listen to Sideline reminds the fan of why so many people fall in love with bluegrass in the first place — pulse-pounding drive, songs sung from the heart, perfected timing and dynamics. A band that was started as an off-season fun experiment has become a full-time dream team of players and singers. There performances are played with the love, respect, and memories of a founding member in the band who just recently passed away. Opening each show will me me along with a special guest. And there may be another show added in April, although that is not confirmed at this time.
3. Was it hard to move the concerts from Charles County where they’ve been for so long to Calvert County?
No. They were held in Charles County at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville for nearly 15 years. After the COVID hit our world, I was forced to cancel the last two shows of that season. Then followed the same for the following season. Once everything started to look positive and open back up, I was ready to start putting together a 2021/2022 season when the American Legion decided not to open its doors to the public again unless it was a “private party.” Coincidently, about the same time, I discovered the Calvert Elks Lodge and how they were excited to have me come there to do some bluegrass shows. They have welcomed me with open arms and it’s a good feeling to have the support of folks who enjoy the music as well. They have cushioned, comfortable seating, a big stage, and a very warm atmosphere. Partnering with the Calvert Elks, we will still continue the same tradition — tickets are $20 per person, doors open at noon, food provided by the Elks for a separate price, beverages available for sale as well, and Mom’s homemade deserts during intermission, and 50/50 raffles, too.
4. What is it about bluegrass music that people might not know or be aware of?
When you attend a live bluegrass show, (at least these shows) you’re up close and personal with the artists. A bluegrass band will entertain you with good music and some comedy too. You will walk away happy or there may be a song that will make you cry. But the story behind a good Bluegrass song, tells a story. You too will feel what the songwriter is feeling when he wrote that song.
5. When were you bitten by the bluegrass bug, so to speak?
From the time I could understand what music was and listen to it. Of course that would be from about 3 years old until today. I have always loved music, especially bluegrass and country music. I was always around it growing up; around other family members who played music. I started getting interested in playing the guitar around 1980 and have been doing it ever since.
6. Why should people come out and attend these concerts?
As said before, bluegrass music is a feel good music. I am inviting folks out to a new venue and I want people to enjoy a live bluegrass show once again with some big names in bluegrass music. I want to welcome everybody back out. Folks want to see some new live music and here it is. We’re back at it and I want folks to enjoy it. I want to see my friends and I want the fans of bluegrass music to get back out and enjoy the music.
