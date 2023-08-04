Bride Killed

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. A judge denied bond on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for Komoroski, who is accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart along a beach road. 

 Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial. A judge denied bond on Tuesday for Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle escorting Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson away from their wedding reception. A toxicology report recorded her blood alcohol content over three times the legal level. A trial is scheduled next March for charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The judge says "this is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned."

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.