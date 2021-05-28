CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County’s war monuments continue to bear silent testimony to the sacrifice of the county’s sons.
Monuments in Cambridge and near Hurlock stand as a tribute to veterans of the wars — both the survivors and those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.
The World War I Memorial Fountain at Long Wharf in Cambridge was constructed to honor those that died in that war.
A plaque located inside the county office building gives the names of Dorchester County sons killed in the brutal fighting.
Also located in Cambridge is a monument to those names native sons who lost their lives in World War II. The inscription on the base of the marble obelisk reads: “Peace to the Mighty Dead.”
A more recently commissioned monument tells the story of five Dorchester soldiers awarded the nation’s second highest award for valor, the Distinguished Service Cross, in the fighting in the First World War.
Although the recipients of all five awards survived the way, the monument speaks to the ferocity of the conflict.
A statue of a Doughboy near Hurlock stands guard at a cemetery there, and the base of the pedestal bears an inscription that pays tribute to the survivors of the conflict from that area of the county, as well as those that gave their lives.
The plaque in the county office building was once located on the armory.
The names of the fallen are conspicuously segregated — the names in the bottom group belong to African American soldiers who lost their lives.
The monument in Hurlock also has a separate listings, but the reason for the separation is unclear.
There are currently no monuments to conflicts after World War II, although multiple servicemen from the county did lose their lives in various conflicts.
The annual Memorial Day service at Long Wharf is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 31 at the memorial fountain in Cambridge. Cambridge’s American Legion Post 91 organizes the annual ceremony, and the guest speaker at the event will be U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the American Legion Post 91 on the corner of U.S. Route 50 and Radiance Drive.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
