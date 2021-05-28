HURLOCK — Volunteers with Wreaths Across America placed flags on graves at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, May 22, in Hurlock.
The flags will remain on the graves until 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5. Volunteers are needed to assist with retrieving the flags.
All ages are invited to attend, and service hours will be available for students.
