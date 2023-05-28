A World War II reenactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end World War II, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday, June 6, 2022.
CHESTERTOWN — To commemorate the 79th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Frank Jarman American Legion Post 36 in conjunction with the Flagship Cinemas is offering a free showing of the movie "The Longest Day" on June 6.
"The Longest Day" presents the Normandy invasion from the American, British, German and French perspectives. The attack was the largest amphibious landing and involved over three million men, 11,000 planes and 4,000 ships. The massive preparation, mistakes and random events that contributed to the outcome are shown and add to the realism. Produced by Darryl F. Zanuck in 1963, the cast involves almost every actor who was available. John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Sean Connery, and Richard Burton are only a few of the stars. The real stars of the movie are the allied soldiers who participated in the invasion. The movie won four Academy Awards and was nominated for four other awards.
While the showing of the movie is free, due to the limited capacity of the theater, reservations are required. Show times are 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. Call 443-282-0050 to make a reservation. The Flagship Cinema is located in the Redner’s Shopping Mall in Chestertown.
The American Legion is a volunteer organization founded in 1919 to provide assistance to military veterans and the overall community. Post 36 has operated in Chestertown for over 100 years. For more information about Post 36, contact Commander Paul Showalter at 410-404-0298.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.