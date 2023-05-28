Remembering D-Day

A World War II reenactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end World War II, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday, June 6, 2022.

 AP PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — To commemorate the 79th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Frank Jarman American Legion Post 36 in conjunction with the Flagship Cinemas is offering a free showing of the movie "The Longest Day" on June 6.

