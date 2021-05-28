Marine officer with Chestertown ties to receive Memorial Day salute

TIMONIUM — Platoon commander Conor McDowell, a leader who put himself second, will be honored Monday in the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
His parents Susan Flanigan and Michael McDowell of Chestertown will attend, as will the families of five others with ties to Maryland who died over the last two years while serving their country.
“It never fails to surprise me and in a very nice way when these things keep happening which honor him,” Michael McDowell wrote in an email to the Kent County News.
He said he and his wife Susan, a native of the Roland Park-Baltimore area, “will proudly attend the Dulaney Valley ceremony.”
Newly commissioned 1st Lt. Hugh Conor McDowell, who went by his middle name, was fatally injured in a training accident May 9, 2019 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. — just two months past his 24th birthday and two years past his graduation from The Citadel military college in Charleston, S.C., where he was the provost marshal of the 1st Battalion and in Alpha Company.
McDowell grew up in the Washington, D.C. side of Chevy Chase, where he attended public elementary and middle schools. He chose St. John’s College High School for its well-respected Junior ROTC program, where in his senior year he became the command sergeant major of the unit.
Michael McDowell said his son chose The Citadel because it graduated a large number of Marine officers and had rigorous physical and academic programs.
McDowell accepted his commission as a Marine Corps officer in May 2017 and quickly ascended the ranks, according to his father. His parents learned three days before his death that he had been promoted to first lieutenant.
The accident occurred about 9 a.m. May 9 during a battalion training exercise when Lt. McDowell’s Light Armored Vehicle overturned, according to the 1st Marine Division.
Lt. McDowell was able to shout a warning as the vehicle began to flip. He saved the gunner in the twin turret on his left, quickly pushing the corporal down into the safety of the heavy armor.
McDowell died instantly.
Six enlisted Marines in the LAV sustained non-life-threatening injuries
They testified in person and in writing that Lt. McDowell’s heroism, his swift action and judgment “saved our lives,” Michael McDowell said.
Lt. McDowell’s death was the second fatal rollover in a month at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps’ massive expeditionary training facility that encompasses more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain.
“I’m always suspicious of ‘coincidence,’” his father said at the time.
Since then Michael McDowell and others have worked closely with members of Congress to achieve a “deep dive inquiry” into all vehicle deaths, going back a decade.
He said the independent Government Accountability Office is expected to report next month with reform recommendations, which Congress can mandate the Pentagon to introduce at minimal expense.
“We CAN reduce the shocking death toll, where more young people are killed in training than in battle now,” McDowell wrote in his email to the Kent County News.
He said his son’s legacy, and the legacies of other young men and women killed in what he described as “fully preventable training disasters,” will be in saving others’ lives.
“We cannot bring Conor back, but he was a beloved leader, who would have wanted us to make war machines safer and therefore more ready for actual combat,” McDowell said in the email.
In our everyday lives, the best way to honor his son, McDowell said, is to “remember the risks our young men and women take for our country even in training, which is high risk to prepare for combat.”
This marks the 54th anniversary of the Memorial Day ceremony held in Dulaney Valley’s Circle of Immortals, an area dedicated in 1967 and reserved for Marylanders killed in action. Among them are 26 service members who died in Vietnam.
The area also is home to the official Baltimore County World War II/Korean War Memorial, dedicated in 1998, and the Children of Liberty Memorial, which was added in 1990 and is dedicated to Maryland servicemen and women who died at the hands of terrorists.
The ceremony will be lived streamed Monday, May 31 starting at 10 a.m. To watch, click on the link on the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens website www.dulaneyvalley.com.
The observance will include a wreath placement, tributes to those lost, Taps and a 21-gun salute. The United States flag will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, per Memorial Day protocol.
George W. Owings III, Maryland’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs, is the keynote speaker.
In honor of the Marylanders who died on Sept. 11, 2001 and all who have given their lives in service to this country, Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial will be on site. The bell that is housed on the memorial will toll for each serviceman lost within the past two years.
In addition to Lt. McDowell, the honorees are:
•Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, died April 8, 2019. He was one of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb during a convoy near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
•Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, died Dec. 6, 2019. He was one of three victims in the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting. Watson’s heroic actions at the time of the shooting saved countless lives. Although shot multiple times, he made it outside where he was able to flag down first responders to provide a description and location of the shooter.
•Major Moises A. Navas, 34, was one of two Marines killed by enemy forces during the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve on March 8, 2020. They were supporting Iraqi security forces in a raid to destroy an Islamic State hideout in a mountainous area near the town of Makhmour.
•Army Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, 44, died in Iraq on March 30, 2020 in a non-combat incident. He was in Erbil supporting the Inherent Resolve mission.
•Army 1st Lt. Dax Conrad, 26, died Oct. 16, 2020 after battling medical complications that arose while conducting training to earn the Expert Infantry Badge.
