EASTON — Lawrence “Larry” Hansel’s legs resemble a fading road map. Old scars travel up and down like interstates; veins switchback like secondary roads.
And like old road maps, often pushed to the back of a glove box and forgotten, Hansel’s scarred legs are a reminder of a war, which was never officially called a war, fought in a strange land thousands of miles from home, which is now becoming a footnote in textbooks, fading from the nation’s memory.
More than 1.7 million Americans fought in Korea, including an 18-year-old from the other side of the Bay Bridge, the youngest of five children of a $6-a-week cemetery caretaker. More than 36,500 American soldiers died in the Korean War. The conflict claimed more as many as 3 million lives on the Korean peninsula.
Hansel’s childhood was filled with war stories. His idols were young GIs returning home from Europe named Vinnie, Clarence and Jake. The GIs spun tales of valor and heroic deeds, while a young Hansel hungrily listened.
“I was a patriotic child. I was 10 when World War II started, I wanted to fight Hitler,” recalled Hansel. “I heard the stories and I wanted to fight.”
Hansel would get the chance to fight in 1951 at the age of 18. After entering the U.S. Marine Corps, he was shipped to Korea where he was assigned to F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines. Hansel’s platoon was led by Lt. Gilbert Holmes, a WWII vet doing a second tour of duty in Korea. Quick to recognize Hansel’s leadership skills, Holmes named him second in command.
Hansel admired Holmes’ military record and leadership skills. Those skills were in use on Sept. 17, 1951, as soldiers tried to recapture Hill 812 in Sint An-ni — a day that would change Hansel’s life.
The day before, Marines were slowly making progress against the Communist KPA, Korean People’s Army, in retaking a series of hills lost in earlier battles. “2nd Battalion, 5th Marines attacking towards Hill 812 were held up until 17:00, but by 19:00 had managed to secure ground [1,300 feet] southeast of Hill 812,” reads “The Coldest Winter,” David Halberstam’s examination of America and the Korean War.
At dawn Sept. 17, artillery bombarded three hills, including 812, catching the breakfast-eating KPA by surprise. Hansel and his troop advanced toward Hill 812 at 7 a.m. making good progress until KPA mortar and artillery barrage fell on their newly captured position. For the next several hours, heavy fighting ensued. By 1:45 p.m., the summit of Hill 812 was secured, but the KPA remained bunkered in on the reverse slope, Halberstam wrote.
During the fighting 13 Marines were killed and 88 injured, one of the wounded was Lawrence G. Hansel, who celebrated his 19th birthday a few weeks before.
Seven decades later, Hansel said he doesn’t remember much about the mortar that exploded near near him, sending shrapnel throughout his lower body.
“I remember being aware of my legs,” he said, adding a neighboring soldier was also badly wounded by the mortar round. “I just remember the medic told me to hold the tourniquet and count to 50 then turn it. I did that all the way down the hill. That helped both of us, it saved the other soldier’s life and kept me focused away from my wounds.”
Hansel’s next memory is waking up in a military hospital in Japan the following day. Upon opening his eyes, Hansel saw platoon leader Holmes penning a letter to Hansel’s mother. Hansel, “is one of the best boys I have. He carries a BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle) ... and it takes a man to do that,” the letter reads. It continues, stating Hansel showed bravery in the face of battle.
The Battle for Hill 812 was “one of the worst battles we had to suffer through,” he said. But, like men of his generation, Hansel brushed off his actions, saying quietly, “I did what was necessary.”
Long road to recovery
When deemed stable enough to transport stateside, Hansel was loaded into the belly of a massive airplane and flown to what was then Walter Reed General Hospital in Bethesda. “I just remember how hot it was in the planes. There wasn’t air conditioning. We stopped on every island between Japan and the U.S. where we were placed under the wings of the planes for shade,” Hansel said.
He explained during the layovers, island natives would place cold wash clothes on the wounded soldiers foreheads and give ice shards to cool the injured men down.
“It was just so hot,” he said, twice stressing the 100-plus degree heat.
When finally arriving at Bethesda, he was faced with a decision: to have his legs amputated or sign up for an experimental operation. A gruff Dr. Thomas told Hansel his legs were beyond repair and needed cut off. A short time later a pair of doctors from Johns Hopkins University visited asking Hansel to think about participating in a medical experiment of transferring human blood veins from one area of the body to another, in his case to his legs.
Hansel had a short period of waffling. The Hopkins doctors told him, “Look, you are scheduled to have both legs amputated first thing tomorrow the (operating room) is already reserved. Or you can sign these papers and have a chance of saving them.”
“It took me all of 2.5 seconds to sign those papers,” he recalled.
He underwent “a lot” of surgeries, each operation would require his left leg to be opened, he said.
While recuperating from surgery, he was shocked to learn Holmes wrote a recommendation letter to the Naval Academy for Hansel. “That meant a lot to me,” he said.
Hansel said Holmes embodied the motto, leave no man behind. During the Korea War, American forces could not cross the 38th parallel for fear of escalation of the conflict. For several nights, American forces heard the high, painful screams of a fellow soldier being tortured by the Communists. Holmes gathered his men, including Hansel, to formulate a rescue plan. On a dark night, the group stealthily moved across the demarcation line, rescuing the soldier.
“He was dead when we got there,” Hansel recalled. When an investigation began, “Lt. Holmes lied about where we found the guy,” he said, doing the 1,000-yard-stare out of his front room windows.
When asked the impact Holmes had on him as a young Marine, Hansel reflected for a bit before answering. “He died in December due to COVID. He’s buried in Arlington. This spring I’ll be over in Arlington to see his grave.” During his service, Holmes earned four Purple Hearts, Hansel noted.
Hansel said the worst part of the operations wasn’t the pain or the unknown of what’s happening next, instead it was people’s reactions to his condition. “That sounds bad, but worse was the way people babied me. They couldn’t accept the fact that I was still a Marine. I don’t call myself a hero, but I needed some room. There were some things I could do for myself,” he said.
Within a few years, Hansel was walking without the aid of crutches. He took jobs that required him to walk in order to build up his legs. He delivered milk, worked construction and owned a Kent Island marina for 26 years.
Today, he says the experimental operation is one of the best decisions he made. Hansel has both legs, can walk and has free health insurance for life, as stipulated in those papers he signed 70 years ago.
Approaching his ninth decade, Hansel speaks often to ROTC cadets who are awestruck by his stories of valor and bravery, just like the ones he heard from Vinnie, Clarence and Jake.
Each morning, when putting on his socks, the jagged scars of war are still visible. But those scars are now seen as badges of honor by a soldier who at 19 nearly gave all for his nation.
“I was awful proud to be a Marine. It was a big honor to serve my country in battle,” he said.
On July 27, 1953, North Korea, China, and the U.S. signed an armistice agreement. South Korea, however, objected to the continued division of Korea and did not agree to the armistice or sign a formal peace treaty. So, while the fighting ended, technically the conflict never did.
