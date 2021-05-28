EASTON — Eleven men from Talbot County died in the Vietnam War.
Army Staff Sgt. Edward Franklin Ayers of Easton. Born Dec. 17, 1943. Died April 6, 1969 in Binh Dinh Province.
Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Nelson Blades of Easton. Born Nov. 19, 1942. Died June 3, 1968 in Quang Tin Province.
Army 1st Lt. Lawrence Randolph Bullen of Oxford. Born Sep. 10, 1946. Died Aug. 26, 1968 in Quang Tin Province.
Army Warrant Officer Robert Wilkinson Cook of Claiborne. Born June 18, 1937. Died May 26, 1967 in Long An Province.
Army Spc. 4 Joseph Milton Eason of Easton. Born Feb. 18, 1950. Died April 30, 1971 in Thua Thien Province.
Army Spc. 4 Phillip Earl Ireland of Trappe. Born Dec. 17, 1942. Died May 21, 1967 in Long Khanh Province.
Army Staff Sgt. Gannon Clark Milby of Easton. Born March 20, 1947. Died June 10, 1968 at Walter Reed Army Hospital following evacuation from Vietnam.
Army Master Sgt. Benjamin F. Phillips Jr. of Tilghman. Born May 15, 1930. Died Oct. 07, 1967 in Bien Hoa Province.
Army Staff Sgt. Charles William Rose of Wye Mills. Born Sep. 4, 1936. Died Oct. 27, 1965 in Pleiku Province.
Army Pfc. William A. Slaughter Jr. of Oxford. Born Aug. 11, 1942. Died Oct. 28, 1965 in Binh Dinh Province.
Army Cpl. Thurman William Winston of Trappe. Born March 17, 1947. Died July 25, 1968 in Long An Province.
