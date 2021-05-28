World War I Honor Roll

World War I victory medal

EASTON — Thirteen men from Talbot County died in World War I.

Army Pvt. William H. Adams

Army Pvt. James H. Blackston

Army Pfc. Nelson Blake

Army Pvt. William H. Carroll

Army Pvt. Robert D. Cook

Army Pvt. Raymond M. Harden

Army Pvt. Perry P. Larrimore

Army Pvt. Martin J. Marvel

Army Pvt. Herman Potter

Army Pfc. Rodney V.R. Spring

Army Cpl. Allen K. Stelle

Army Pvt. Vernon J. Wayson

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Wilson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.