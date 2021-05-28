World War I Honor Roll

EASTON — Thirteen men from Talbot County died in World War I.
Army Pvt. William H. Adams
Army Pvt. James H. Blackston
Army Pfc. Nelson Blake
Army Pvt. William H. Carroll
Army Pvt. Robert D. Cook
Army Pvt. Raymond M. Harden
Army Pvt. Perry P. Larrimore
Army Pvt. Martin J. Marvel
Army Pvt. Herman Potter
Army Pfc. Rodney V.R. Spring
Army Cpl. Allen K. Stelle
Army Pvt. Vernon J. Wayson
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Wilson
