EASTON — Forty-two men from Talbot County died in World War II.
Army Sgt. William S. Alderman
Army 1st Lt. John W. Bailey
Air Force 2nd Lt. Rollin P. Ball
Army Pvt. John W. Baynard
Army Sgt. Donald Brittingham
Air Force 2nd Lt. Terrance M. Burrows Jr.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Frank A. Burth
Navy Reserve Petty Officer 2nd Class Howard W. Caulk, Jr.
Army Pvt. Marion D. Cook
Air Force 1st Lt. Carlton Covey
Army Sgt. O’Donnell Daffin
Army Pfc. Phillip T. Daffin
Army Pfc. William M. Frampton
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles C. Groh
Army Pvt. James O. Harrison
Navy Seaman 1st Class George G. Higgins
Army Pfc. Howard B. Hill
Army Pfc. John W. Jackson
Army 2nd Lt. Beverly Klein
Air Force Sgt. Harold E. Lewis
Army Pfc. Gerald Lyons
Army Staff Sgt. Owen A. Marshall
Army Pfc. Carlton C. Morgan
Army Tsgt. Francis W. Oman
Army Pvt. Edward S. Patrick
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William J. Peregoy Jr.
Army Pfc. Lowery F. Phillips
Army Pfc. Charles R. Pierce
Army Pfc. David Pollard
Air Force 2nd Lt. William B. Price
Air Force 2nd Lt. Charles B. Scott
Army Pfc. Charles A. Sinclair
Army Pvt. Oscar W. Sparks
Army Pfc. Calvin B Straughn
Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Edward E. Streets
Air Force Cpl. Eugene Sullivan
Army Pvt. Vernon W. Sullivan
Army Pvt. Harold A. Thompson
Air Force 2nd Lt. Julian M. Van Buren
Army Pvt. Russell D. Walls
Army Pvt. Sherwood R. Williams
Army Pvt. Norman E. Wilson
