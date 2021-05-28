EASTON — Forty-two men from Talbot County died in World War II.

Army Sgt. William S. Alderman

Army 1st Lt. John W. Bailey

Air Force 2nd Lt. Rollin P. Ball

Army Pvt. John W. Baynard

Army Sgt. Donald Brittingham

Air Force 2nd Lt. Terrance M. Burrows Jr.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Frank A. Burth

Navy Reserve Petty Officer 2nd Class Howard W. Caulk, Jr.

Army Pvt. Marion D. Cook

Air Force 1st Lt. Carlton Covey

Army Sgt. O’Donnell Daffin

Army Pfc. Phillip T. Daffin

Army Pfc. William M. Frampton

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles C. Groh

Army Pvt. James O. Harrison

Navy Seaman 1st Class George G. Higgins

Army Pfc. Howard B. Hill

Army Pfc. John W. Jackson

Army 2nd Lt. Beverly Klein

Air Force Sgt. Harold E. Lewis

Army Pfc. Gerald Lyons

Army Staff Sgt. Owen A. Marshall

Army Pfc. Carlton C. Morgan

Army Tsgt. Francis W. Oman

Army Pvt. Edward S. Patrick

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William J. Peregoy Jr.

Army Pfc. Lowery F. Phillips

Army Pfc. Charles R. Pierce

Army Pfc. David Pollard

Air Force 2nd Lt. William B. Price

Air Force 2nd Lt. Charles B. Scott

Army Pfc. Charles A. Sinclair

Army Pvt. Oscar W. Sparks

Army Pfc. Calvin B Straughn

Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Edward E. Streets

Air Force Cpl. Eugene Sullivan

Army Pvt. Vernon W. Sullivan

Army Pvt. Harold A. Thompson

Air Force 2nd Lt. Julian M. Van Buren

Army Pvt. Russell D. Walls

Army Pvt. Sherwood R. Williams

Army Pvt. Norman E. Wilson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.