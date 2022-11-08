Bells of Peace

The U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command tolls a ship’s bell for 2021 Bells of Peace ceremony at the National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C.

 THE DOUGHBOY FOUNDATION

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Doughboy Foundation invites all Americans to participate in Bells of Peace 2022: A World War One Remembrance at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, in tandem with Bells of Peace at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., featuring special guest, retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey.

