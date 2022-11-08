WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Doughboy Foundation invites all Americans to participate in Bells of Peace 2022: A World War One Remembrance at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, in tandem with Bells of Peace at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., featuring special guest, retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey.
Bells of Peace at the National WWI Memorial will begin at 10:45 a.m. with remarks by McCaffrey and a wreath ceremony. At 11 a.m. the U.S. Navy will toll a ship’s bell 21 times in remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed in WWI, all veterans, and all active-duty military personnel. “Echoing Taps” by Taps For Veterans, will then sound from multiple buglers who will play Taps from different corners of the WWI Memorial concluding with a moment of silence and a reading.
Americans in D.C. are invited to join the commemoration at the National WWI Memorial, located at Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street NW, across from the White House Visitor Center. Please arrive before 10:30 a.m.
The National Bell Tolling
Now in its fifth year, Bells of Peace are tolled nationwide by local groups and organizations signing up at https://BellsOfPeace.org/register and holding ceremonies at churches, veterans cemeteries, schools, veterans posts, parks and more, tolling the Bells Of Peace at 11 a.m., local time, on Nov. 11.
If they do not have a bell to toll, The Doughboy Foundation has provided a free Bells of Peace Participation App that will toll bells from a selection of bell sounds with one or many smartphones tolling together. Search Bells of Peace in the Android or iOS App stores, or find links here: https://bellsofpeace.org/app.
“Bells of Peace” was created in 2018 by the U.S. WWI Centennial Commission and the Doughboy Foundation, in collaboration with the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the Nov. 11, 100-year anniversary of the World War I Armistice.
The Doughboy Foundation has since promoted “Bells of Peace” as an annual remembrance of the 11th hour (local), of the 11th day, of the 11th month, when in 1918 the guns fell silent, and bells tolled on the Western Front after four years of brutal combat. Though its roots are in WWI, “Bells of Peace” has kicked off many thousands of remembrance gatherings on Veterans Day morning, honoring all those who serve and have served our nation in the name of freedom and Democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.