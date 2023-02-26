COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — “The Freshies” have had a winning impact on South Carolina, one coach Dawn Staley believes will last long after they leave campus.
“We’ve had leaders leave a legacy of leadership,” Staley said Sunday after her top-ranked team’s 73-63 victory over Georgia. “It’s still intact.”
And has more yet to accomplish.
The group of five led by reigning AP national player of the year Aliyah Boston and high-scoring Zia Cooke (they’ve called themselves “The Freshies” since arriving as the country’s No. 1 recruiting class) has helped the Gamecocks win three Southeastern Conference titles, two league tournament crowns and last year’s NCAA championship.
Boston had her 78th career double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Cooke had 10 of her 12 points in the first half as the Gamecocks (29-0) completed a perfect, 16-0 SEC season.
The quintet, which also includes Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere and Olivia Thompson, has a 122-8 record the past four years and has won 35 straight games since its last loss to Kentucky at the SEC Tournament a year ago.
Boston and her teammates hope to avenge that and add to their trophy collection this coming week.
“There’s definitely no relief” after their flawless regular season, she said. “Now, were into the season where winning is the only option.”
Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks’ 6-foot-7 reserve, also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Georgia (20-10, 9-7) kept things uncomfortably close into the second quarter before the Gamecocks pulled away for their 17th straight victory in the series.
Georgia frustrated South Carolina nearly two months ago, holding Boston to four points and five boards in a 68-51 loss on Jan. 2.
The Bulldogs defense was at it again, this time limiting just about every other Gamecock besides Boston to stay within arms length of the defending national champions. Diamond Battles’ basket with 5:58 to go before the half tied things at 25.
South Carolina dialed up its own defense for a 10-2 run the rest of the half to take control. The Gamecocks forced three turnovers and Georgia missed its five attempts during the four-minute span.
Cooke opened the surge with a driving bucket and closed it with a three as the Gamecocks lead 35-27 at the break.
South Carolina used its dominating height advantage — Cardoso scored all her points the final 20 minutes — to maintain a double-figure lead for much of the second half.
Georgia came in with a five-game win streak, but fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents. Battles led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Bulldogs first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson was proud of her team’s fight and said this doesn’t diminish in how they’ve gelled the past month.
“Their personality is now becoming my personality,” she said. “Which I love that. They’ve got to be fighters and they’ve got to be tough.”
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: The Bulldogs had no offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes against South Carolina, which is second nationally in grabbing its opponents misses with more than 31 a game this season. Georgia entered this game fifth in SEC offensive rebounding per game at 13.3.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks were stunned by Kentucky in last year’s SEC Tournament finals. But it’s hard to imagine South Carolina’s versatile, talented roster letting up after the way they’ve handled the challenges of being No. 1 and remaining undefeated.
SENIOR TEARS
Aliyah Boston had her emotions on display as South Carolina’s seven seniors were celebrated at Senior Day. Boston cried several times, including on video as she discussed her time at school in a taped message to fans. When Boston cried in the tunnel before the ceremony, she got a bit of coaching from Staley, “It’s too early,” Boston recalled.
UP NEXT
Georgia starts SEC Tournament play on Thursday.
South Carolina, the top seed, begins play in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Notre Dame 68, Louisville 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Initially stunned by an injury to its best player, Notre Dame regrouped with impressive maturity and resolve to earn a conference title and provide Olivia Miles a welcome cheer-up.
Sonia Citron scored 27 points, including four key free throws in the final 1:20, and the No. 10 Irish overcame the loss of Miles to a knee injury to beat Louisville and clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title.
Miles, who leads the Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball. The sophomore became emotional and pounded the floor while being examined by medical personnel. Miles was able to flex her knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance to applause as she made her way to the locker room.
As Miles was being examined, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey sought to maintain her team’s focus.
“It was just to stay together and just for us to know that when one person, when our sister goes down, everybody has to step up,” Ivey added, though she did not have an immediate update on Miles’ injury.
“Everybody just basically just went after it, competed and knew that we’re playing for a little bit more with Olivia out.”
Miles returned to the bench in the third quarter with the knee wrapped in ice and eventually a bandage. Through occasional tears as her parents consoled her from behind the bench, Miles watched the young Irish (24-4, 15-3 ACC) rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter before holding on.
KK Bransford’s layup got the Irish within 53-52 before Citron and Cassandre Prosper followed with five consecutive free throws to lead by four. Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith made two free throws, but Citron’s 3-pointer made it 60-55 and maintained that edge as the Cardinals missed two of four from the line.
Citron made two more from the line with 43.3 seconds left to make it 66-61 but missed two after Mykasa Robinson’s layup to open the door for the Cardinals (21-10, 12-6). Van Lith’s left-corner 3-pointer missed, Prosper was fouled on the defensive rebound and then made two with six seconds left to seal it.
Citron, a sophomore guard, made 10 of 14 free throws and 7 of 13 shots with three 3s as the Irish won their sixth in a row and swept Louisville. Bransford and Prosper, both freshman guards, added 14 and points respectively off the bench along with two assists each.
The group effort by the backcourt shut down Louisville’s attempts to tie and helped Notre Dame end an emotional day on a high note.
Van Lith made 10 of 12 free throws to finish with 23 for Louisville, which finished the final 6:44 with just two field goals in the final 35 seconds. Merissah Russell had 12 points and Olivia Cochran 10, but the Cardinals shot just 35% and only made 27% in the fourth quarter.
“Unfortunately for us, our fourth quarter offensively was not what we needed it to be,” coach Jeff Walz said. “But I can’t fault our effort. I thought our kids competed. I thought they played hard. They gave it everything they had.”
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: Duke’s loss to North Carolina opened the door for the Irish and they took advantage to gain the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament and a double bye. They were picked to finish fourth, three spots below Louisville. That wasn’t easy considering Miles was sitting on the bench with injury, but their underclassmen showed amazing resolve as she looked on.
“With Liv down, I had to take the point,” Citron said. “So that’s a big adjustment. I think our team just did a great job of just focusing possession by possession, not looking at it like, just get a stop score. We’ve been in that position before, we knew what we had to do and it was on defense.”
Louisville: The Cardinals’ loss spoiled the home finales for seniors Morgan Jones, Chrislyn Carr, Norika Konno, Liz Dixon, Josie Williams and Mykasa Robinson (nine points, six rebounds, five assists). One consolation was earning the No. 4 seed and a double bye that delays their ACC Tournament debut until Friday, like it had been for a while.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame will face the winner between the No. 8 and 9 seeds in Friday’s quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Louisville will play on Friday as the No. 4 seed against 5/12-13 game winner.
North Carolina 45, Duke 41
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Three players scored nine points and No. 22 North Carolina went 9 of 9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to deny No. 11 Duke a share of the ACC championship, the lowest scoring game in the 105 meetings of these bitter rivals.
Combined with No. 10 Notre Dame coming from behind to win at Louisville, the Irish win the conference title outright.
The game was either a defensive masterpiece or an offensive nightmare for the sellout crowd of 9,314. It was the lowest scoring game of the season for both team teams and the lowest score ever in a win for the Tar Heels.
In 112 quarters this season, North Carolina failed to reach double figures just five times but only scored eight in each of the first two quarters to trail 20-16. Duke was in single digits in both the second and third quarters, for 10 on the season.
Duke scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 36-29 lead but shot 2 of 11 with two turnovers from that point and the Blue Devils’ suffocating defense ended up sending the Tar Heels to the foul line.
After Alyssa Ustby got North Carolina on the board, Paulina Paris made four free throws to make it 36-35. Taya Corosdale ended a 5:19 Duke drought but Kennedy Todd-Williams hit a clutch 3-pointer to tie it and followed with two free throws. Deja Kelly then converted a three-point play and the Tar Heels were up 43-38 with 1:16 to play.
Duke got a Shayeann Day-Wilson jumper and after an offensive foul on Kelly, Duke had a chance to pull within one but Kennedy Brown made just 1 of 2 from the line at 37.2 seconds. Kelly iced it with two free throws at 13 seconds.
Kelly, Ustby and Todd-Williams each had nine points for North Carolina (20-9, 11-7), which swept the series for the second straight season.
Elizabeth Balogun led Duke (24-5, 14-4), which was 13-0 at home, with 12 points.
North Carolina shot 34% (15 of 21) with 21 turnovers but went 12 of 15 from the foul line. Duke shot 30% (16 of 53) but was only 5 of 6 from the line and had 25 turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.