EASTON — A small airplane out of the Navy Annapolis Flight Center crashed into a cornfield off Enniskillen Road on Thursday, July 15.
Two pilots were in the aircraft when it came down after a reported engine malfunction, but neither was injured, according to Maryland State Police.
Police identified the pilots as aviation trainer Dionisio Gamboa, 54, of Oldsmar, Florida, and Nathaniel Lee Warren, 41, of Bryantown, Maryland.
Warren was operating the plane when the malfunction occurred and Gamboa, his trainer, took over as the plane descended from 3,000 feet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration inspector on site. Gamboa selected the sprawling cornfields off Enniskillen and Baileys Neck roads for landing.
“He picked an available, open spot. It beats the heck for the pilot by not landing in the trees or the streets,” said the FAA inspector, who did not want to be named because the crash is a pending investigation.
The plane traveled about 100 yards in the cornfield before coming to a stop. After landing the decades-old aircraft tipped slightly to the right, causing a minor fuel leak, according to MSP, which estimated that only a couple gallons of fuel were lost.
The plane, a 200-horsepower, twin-engine Piper Geronimo, took off around 10:51 a.m. from Edgewater’s Navy Annapolis Flight Center, a flight school that operates out of Lee Airport and conducts year-round flight training.
This crash involving a civilian training flight comes less than a month after a Naval Academy training flight also crashed in Easton on June 24.
Thursday’s crashed occurred approximately 11:41 a.m. in the area of four residences.
Paul Lawrence, a landscaper, was mowing the lawn at one of the homes when the plane came down. The mower’s engine was too loud for him to hear the crash and the plane was buried deep in the corn fields — but he saw emergency responders flying down the road around noon. The homeowners who hired him saw the plane come skidding down and were completely shocked, Lawrence added.
Micah Risher, the manager of Easton Airport, said he received a call about 11:30 a.m. from the pilot that the plane needed to make an emergency landing at his airport because of “a loss of power.”
When the airplane came down, Risher traveled to the crash site. He emphasized that the airplane was never intended for landing in Easton or at Easton Airport.
“They were only heading there because they had an emergency,” he said.
The crash site is not expected to be cleared until Friday. Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services, a small company based out of Delaware, arrived mid-afternoon to help remove the airplane and debris from the scene.
Maryland State Police did not allow access to the crash site.
Along with MSP and the FAA, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Easton Police Department, Oxford Police Department and Talbot County Emergency Services responded to the scene. Fire departments from Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels also responded.
The Maryland Department of the Environment was also on scene because of the fuel leak.
The plane is owned by Edgewater-based Tri Flying Tigers Inc., which owns a number of small aircraft.
The crash is under investigation from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA inspector expects to complete the investigation within two days, he said.
The FAA inspector said that the two recent crashes in Easton, though just weeks apart, “would have to be unrelated.”
“They’re from two different airports,” he said, “and separate flight schools.”
The airplane that crashed on June 24 was operated by a Navy midshipman, who flew out of Easton Airport.
He was executing a test flight as part of the Naval Academy’s Powered Flight Program — a summer program conducted by Trident Aircraft that provides prospective naval aviators the opportunity to learn how to fly prior to beginning Naval Flight School.
The school had been preparing for as many as 1,000 flights a day out of Easton Airport from June to August. Risher said they have only been completing about 600 daily flights.
