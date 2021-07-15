EASTON — A small airplane out of the Navy Annapolis Flight Center skidded into a cornfield off Enniskillen Road on Thursday, July 15.
Two passengers were in the small aircraft when it came down after a reported engine malfunction Thursday, but neither person was injured, according to Maryland State Police, the primary responders of the crash.
The passengers were identified as aviation trainer Dionisio Gamboa, 54, of Oldsmar, Florida, and Nathaniel Lee Warren, 41, of Bryantown, Maryland.
Warren was operating the plane when the engine malfunction occurred, and Gamboa, his trainer, took over as the plane descended from 3,000 feet in the air, according to the Federal Aviation Administration inspector on site. Gamboa selected the sprawling cornfields off the backroads of Bailey Neck Road in Talbot County for landing.
"He picked an available, open spot. It beats the heck for the pilot by not landing in the trees or the streets," said the FAA inspector, who did not want to be named because of a pending investigation.
After landing, the aircraft tipped slightly to the right, causing a minor fuel leak, according to MSP, which estimated that only a couple gallons of fuel were lost.
The plane, a 200-horsepower, twin-engine Piper Geronimo, took off at around 10:51 a.m. from the Navy Annapolis Flight Center, a flight school that operates out of Lee Airport and conducts year-round flight training.
The Eastern Shore crash involving a civilian training flight comes after a Naval Academy training flight also crashed in Easton on June 24.
The airplane crashed at approximately 11:41 a.m. off Enniskillen Road, which is home to four residential homes.
Paul Lawrence, a landscaper, was mowing the lawn at one of the homes when the plane came down. The lawn mower's engine was too loud for him to hear the crash and the plane was buried deep in the corn fields — but he saw emergency responders flying down the road around noon. The homeowners who hired him saw the plane come skidding down and were completely shocked, Lawrence added.
Micah Risher, the manager of Easton Airport, said he received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. from the pilot that the plane needed to make an emergency landing at his airport because of "a loss of power."
When it landed in the fields, the airport manager drove down to the crash site himself. Risher emphasized that the airplane was never intended for landing in Easton or at Easton Airport.
"They were only heading there because they had an emergency," he said.
The site is not expected to be cleared until tomorrow. Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services, a small company based out of Delaware, arrived mid-afternoon to help remove the airplane and debris from the scene.
Maryland State Police did not allow access to the crash site.
Along with MSP and the FAA, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Easton Police Department, Oxford Police Department and Talbot County Emergency Services responded to the scene. Fire departments from Easton, St. Michaels and Tilghman Island also responded.
The Maryland Department of the Environment was also on scene because of the fuel leak.
The plane is owned by Tri Flying Tigers, Inc., which owns a number of small aircraft.
The crash is under investigation from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA inspector expects to complete the investigation within two days, he said.
The FAA inspector said that the two recent crashes in Easton, just weeks apart from each other, "would have to be unrelated."
"They're from two different airports," he said, "and separate flight schools."
The airplane that crashed on June 24 was operated by a Navy midshipman, who flew out of Easton Airport.
He was executing a test flight as part of the Naval Academy’s Powered Flight Program — a summer program conducted by Trident Aircraft that provides prospective naval aviators the opportunity to learn how to fly prior to beginning Naval Flight School.
The school had been preparing for as many as 1,000 flights a day out of Easton Airport from June to August. Risher said they have only been completing about 600 daily flights.
