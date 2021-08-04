CAMBRIDGE — A search and seizure warrant was executed on Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw’s offices in the city hall Wednesday morning.
The Cambridge City Council issued a statement confirming the search and seizure at Bradshaw’s offices. The warrant was served in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Prosecutor. It’s not clear if anything was seized from the city hall offices.
The city intends to cooperate fully with the investigation, according to the council’s statement. They declined to give further comments.
Neighbors reported seeing multiple Maryland State Police and unmarked vehicles outside of Bradshaw’s house on Glenburn Avenue between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. They also reported observing uniformed and plain-clothed officers entering and exiting the house.
There were no signs of forced entry at the front door of the house. It’s not clear if anything was removed from the property. Maryland State Police declined to give a comment on the investigation.
Bradshaw gave a brief statement to The Star Democrat Wednesday afternoon.
“This is a private matter, it has no relationship to ongoing city business,” he wrote. “Further comment will be available when appropriate.”
A lifelong Cambridge resident, Bradshaw took office in January 2021. At 32, he’s the youngest mayor in the city’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.