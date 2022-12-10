CAMBRIDGE — Police shot and arrested a man suspected to be involved in Thursday’s two fatal shootings in Cambridge after the man reportedly brandished a handgun.
Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, of Cambridge, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection to the two shootings, police said.
Shortly after 8:45 p.m. Friday, Cambridge police responded to the 700 block of High Street for a burglary in progress. Around 10 p.m., officers located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels and 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields.
Investigators said officers approached Williams as he attempted to break into Fields’ vehicle, located on the 700 block of High Street and Lincoln Terrace, and Williams attempted to flee from the scene.
According to a preliminary police investigation, after a short foot pursuit, Williams reportedly brandished a handgun. A Cambridge police officer then fired their gun and shot him.
Williams was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The two fatal shootings happened roughly three hours apart Thursday evening. Around 7:15 p.m., Cambridge police responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Street and Race Street for a gunshot victim.
Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, who had been shot in the torso and head. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Cambridge police responded to the 700 block of High Street for a report of a second gunshot victim.
Officers located the victim, identified as Lory Eugene Fields, 69, of Cambridge, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared deceased at the scene.
Williams is a registered sex offender in Maryland, according to the state registry.
Cambridge police requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747 the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from Cambridge Police, will continue to investigate the murders.
