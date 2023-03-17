FELTON, Del. — A Centreville man faces murder charges after shooting the afternoon of March 16 in Felton that left one man dead.
About 4:16 p.m. Thursday, troopers with the Delaware State Police esponded to a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Reeves Crossing Road in Felton. Upon their arrival, troopers found a 36-year-old man in the roadway who had been shot in his upper body, police said. EMS personnel attempted to treat the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to his family and relatives.
Homicide detectives identified a suspect, 36-year-old Steven M. Smith of Centreville, who allegedly had an ongoing dispute with the victim.
Smith had driven to Reeves Crossing Road to confront the man, police said, and when he arrived he allegedly began shooting at him with a rifle. After the shooting, Smith fled to his residence in Centreville, according to police.
Smith was later taken into custody without incident at his home in Maryland by the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is currently incarcerated in Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware to face charges of first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
The DSP Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
