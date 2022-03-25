ANNAPOLIS — Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Lynne Battaglia has thrown out the Maryland Congressional Maps for redistricting passed last year by the General Assembly. In her order, issued Friday, Battaglia ordered the plan to be returned to lawmakers with the deadline for a new, less biased map of March 30.
A trial over Maryland’s new state legislative map began Wednesday, with Republicans who are challenging the new political boundaries contending the map violates the Maryland Constitution.
Plaintiffs say districts have been drawn to favor Democrats who control the legislature, where the map with boundaries for the General Assembly’s 188 seats was approved this year.
Strong feelings were expressed on both sides of the aisle.
“For nearly eight years, we have been fighting to end the gerrymandering monopoly that has for too long been a shameful legacy of our state,” Republican Governor Larry Hogan said. “This ruling is a monumental victory for every Marylander who cares about protecting our democracy, bringing fairness to our elections, and putting the people back in charge. It puts in plain view the partisan, secretive, and rigged process that led to the legislature’s illegal and unconstitutional maps.”
Hogan said he is calling on the General Assembly to “immediately pass the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission maps that were written with accountability and transparency.”
Responding to the 94-page document issued by Battaglia, Senate Republicans said, “Today marks a watershed day in Maryland history. No longer will egregious gerrymandering be allowed.”
In a joint statement, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said they were disappointed by the decision, and believe it is “not representative of the historic and long-standing legal requirements and precedent which the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission took seriously when drawing Maryland’s new congressional map.”
The new districts “upheld the letter of the law by enacting fair boundaries that reflect demographic shifts and keep as many Marylanders as possible in their current district in a Congressional map that was approved by more than 64% of the voters,” said Ferguson and Jones.
The legislators said they will review the court’s order “that establishes brand new legal standards for the drawing of the Maryland Congressional map.”
