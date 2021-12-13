Sorry, an error occurred.
The scene of a crash involving a Talbot County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Matthewstown Road Monday afternoon.
EASTON — A crash involving a Talbot County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Matthewstown Road Monday afternoon sent one to the hospital.
Just after 3:30 Monday afternoon, police and emergency medical services responded to the 29000 block of Matthewstown Road for a reported crash.
The crash involved a Talbot County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ground to the Easton Airport and then flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The officer's K-9, named Chief, was in the vehicle at the time and was taken to the vet for evaluation, police said.
The Maryland State Police crash team is working to determine a preliminary cause.
Around the same time, a separate accident occurred near Black Dog Alley and Matthewstown Road.
This story is developing and will be updated.
