EASTON — Law enforcement gave Easton High School the all clear Tuesday afternoon, about three hours after students were evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.
School principal Sherry Spurry notified parents via text and email shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday sharing that police had cleared the building. Students and staff are now allowed to return to the building to retrieve their cars and personal belongings.
EHS students were were evacuated to the football field shortly before 10 a.m. so police could investigate the reported bomb threat.
Spurry extended her thanks to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office and the Easton Police Department for their rapid response.
Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Spurry sent the following email to the Easton High School community:
"Today we received another bomb threat and just like the threat Friday, it was from one of our own students. We will take every threat seriously and investigate thoroughly, but this needs to stop. We are wasting valuable educational time that has already been taken from OUR kids over the past two years. We are wasting valuable community resources and creating frustration within our staff, students and families. Enough is enough! Please talk to your kids and let them know the devastation they cause when a threat is received. At EHS, we treat these kids like they are our own children. We value them and will protect them at any cost. After collaborating with Dr. Griffith and Sheriff Gamble, we have agreed to prosecute any student to the fullest extent and remove them from Easton High School. Our kids deserve better!"
The high school was last evacuated on Friday, Feb. 18 for a reported bomb threat. Before that, the school was evacuated in early December for a bomb threat made by a 14-year-old student. The school was also placed on lockdown in December for a non-credible social media threat.
