Police at Easton High

Students were evacuated from Easton High School on Friday morning due to a reported bomb threat.

 Photo by Mike Detmer

EASTON — Students at Easton High School were evacuated due to a possible bomb threat Friday morning, police said.

Students were reportedly evacuated to the football field, then moved to the stadium.

After students were evacuated, buses began approaching the stadium to pick up students early. EHS was already scheduled for an early dismissal Friday.

As of 11 a.m, parents are not being allowed to drive up to the stadium to pick up their children.

The high school was last evacuated in early December for a bomb threat made by a 14-year-old student. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

