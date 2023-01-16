EASTON — An Easton man is facing second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a man police located along Rigbylot Road Saturday afternoon.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Rigbylot Road just southeast of Royal Oak Road around 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside.
Responding officers discovered the body laying on the ground a short distance from the road and identified him as a 33-year-old Hispanic man from Easton. The man's full identity is being withheld until detectives are able to locate and notify his next of kin.
The man's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Results of the autopsy are pending, police said.
Police said their investigation revealed that the man had been at a residence on South Aurora Street in Easton with several individuals in the early morning hours Saturday. Detectives identified and interviewed all of the individuals who were with the man that evening and charged a person allegedly responsible for the man's death.
Josue Martinez-Villatoro, 23, of Easton, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment from a car and unauthorized disposal of a body in connection to the man's death.
Martinez-Villatoro was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a district court commissioner. He was ordered held without bond, police said.
According to online court records, Martinez-Villatoro is scheduled for a bail review in Talbot County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office was assisted throughout the investigation by the Easton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Maryland State Police, the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, the Ocean City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on its website, talbotsheriff.org.
