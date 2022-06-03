Aurora St fire

A fire started in the kitchen of an apartment above the Glam hair salon around 3 a.m. Friday, June 3.

EASTON — A 62-year-old man was critically injured in an apartment fire on North Aurora Street early Friday morning.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of North Aurora Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters forcefully entered the apartment and discovered the victim in a bedroom. Firefighters rescued the man and emergency medical personnel services began providing treatment.

The man was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, he was listed in critical condition.

Deputy state fire marshals and detectives from the Easton Police Department determined that the fire originated inside the kitchen. The cause remains under investigation.

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local police department is a standard operating procedure in critical incidents or when a fatal fire occurs.

