EASTON — An Easton woman will be remembered for her kind, giving heart and zeal for life following a tragic accident July 10.
Laura Farley Olson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a tragic accident Sunday afternoon in Caroline County.
Following a skydive, Laura landed in trees near Ridgely. She was injured, but conscious and alert, according to a press release from Skydive Chesapeake.
The release indicated she landed in a tree, slid down the trunk and hit the ground. The height of the fall from the tree had not been determined. She was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she died from internal injuries that evening.
In the release, Skydive Chesapeake’s operations manager Ben Harris said the staff and community are mourning the loss of a fellow jumper and student.
“The entire Olson family (has) become a staple of our community over the past year, this loss is staggering,” Harris wrote in an email Wednesday. “The Skydive Chesapeake family (is) in shock, our condolences and thoughts are with the Olson family.”
An Easton native, Laura was well-known and loved in the community.
“Everyone naturally fell in love with Laura, her personality,” said Eric Olson, Laura’s husband of 29 years. “It was just amazing.”
Eric and Laura’s love story started in the summer of 1990. Laura was a nanny for a local family, and Eric was painting for a local business when the family introduced the two.
“She asked me out,” Eric recalled.
When the two met, Laura wasn’t a Christian, and after dating for a period of time, faith differences separated the two. But one day, Laura called Eric again as a changed person, and the rest was history.
Laura’s faith and service to others was an integral part of her life.
“Her love of God was just tangible,” Eric said.
The couple married at Trinity Cathedral in Easton in 1993 and began attending services at Talbot Bible Church. The two started working with youth ministries and later launched Oasis Church in 2006.
Laura was selfless, fun-loving and adventurous — and a great cook, Eric added. Her kitchen and garage boasted a wide and plentiful array of spices. She provided support and love for her family and the community through the good times and the bad.
“She walked through some of the darkest times with me, very faithfully, and never, never ceased to support me,” Eric said.
Eric said he hopes that Laura’s childlike faith in God and her reckless love of people will leave a legacy on the community.
“When I view her, I can’t say she was Jesus, but there’s no one that’s been closer to that reckless love that I’ve seen in her,” he said. “I think tens, if not hundreds, of people, would say the same thing.”
Laura’s children remembered their mom for her selflessness and love.
“Us four kids and dad were her life,” said Hannah Olson, Laura’s 23-year-old daughter. “She loved us and anything that we wanted to do (and) supported us in it immensely, no matter what it was.”
Hannah remembered her mom encouraging her and her siblings in their passions, whether it was rescuing animals, playing music or any other activity — and she did it all with pride in her heart.
“My mom loved pretty much everything that lived,” said Hunter Olson, Laura’s 27-year-old son.
She enjoyed the mundane parts of life as much as she loved excitement and thrills, and she always lived in the moment, Hunter said.
Laura lived for traditions, whether it was breaking out paper shamrocks with Irish prayers for St. Patrick’s Day, making special meals for holidays or having her four kids take photos with Santa into their 20s.
Her love for animals of all types also stood out to her family. She once took their pet goose to Walmart — an event memorialized on a popular Facebook page featuring unusual sightings in the store.
“My mom was a character,” Hannah said. “She was probably one of the most individual people I knew — she was very caring, selfless and free-spirited.”
Additionally, Laura never gave up up on people throughout her life, no matter how long it had been or how difficult things were.
Her foster brother Tommy Riley found his place in life when he joined Laura and her parents’ foster home as a troubled teen.
At just 13, Riley had already bounced through several foster homes, but finally found a home and family with Laura’s family. He recalled their goofy memories and Laura’s quirkiness as making a significant difference.
Though Riley drifted away from the family for a period of time due to personal struggles, Laura never gave up on him, he said. Nearly a decade ago, she found him again on Facebook and reconnected — something Riley said he will always be grateful for.
She always strived to see the good in people, even if it was hard to find, Riley said.
Aside from her love for family, friends and faith, Laura loved photography
“Laura had a gift; she could see things that most people couldn’t see,” Eric said.
What started as fun for capturing her family’s most important moments turned into In His Grace Photography, Laura’s photography business. She loved documenting others’ real, unposed moments, and would do anything to get the perfect shot.
In addition to wedding and lifestyle photography, she volunteered for Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, a volunteer organization dedicated to capturing free remembrance portraits for parents suffering the loss of a baby.
Laura also worked on multiple planning teams for APG Chesapeake and served on the advisory board for Chesapeake Bay Wedding Magazine.
“Laura always got the shot, whether it was climbing a tree, wading in thigh-deep or taking it on top of a wall,” said Betsy Griffin, executive director of advertising for APG Chesapeake. “She would always get the shot and have a good time doing it.”
“The loss of her sharp intuition on upcoming trends and her fearless, wacky way of creating new ones will (make it) extraordinarily hard to do without her,” she continued.
Laura will be greatly missed by the community in Easton, her church and the skydiving community, Eric said.
Laura’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Oasis Church in Easton. Additional seating will be available at the Talbot Bible Church sanctuary.
All are welcomed to join in the outdoor reception on the Talbot Bible Church front lawn immediately following the celebration. In honor of Laura, the family encourages bright, colorful “Kentucky Derby” attire.
