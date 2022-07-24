EASTON — After the first round of mail-in vote canvassing in Talbot County on Thursday, results for most county and state-level races remain unchanged. In the race for seats on the Talbot County Council, the top five Republican candidates were steady after the first day of canvassing. Incumbent Council President Chuck Callahan leads with 2,709 votes, or 17%. Dave Stepp, Wade Strickland, Lynn Mielke and David Montgomery remained in the top five. Kyle O’Donnell, Bruce Corley and Jimmy Jaramillo trailed just behind Montgomery, with roughly 100 votes splitting O’Donnell and Corley, and a 44-vote difference between Corley and Jaramillo. For the Democrat council candidates, incumbent Council Vice President Pete Lesher took a narrow lead over Keasha Haythe, pulling in 2,885 votes over Haythe’s 2,827. Michele Dappert, Phil Jackson and Scott Kane remained in the top five. Jim Bruce trailed Kane by just 114 votes, followed by Levin F. Harrison IV. In the race for the Senate District 37 seat, current Del. Johnny Mautz retained a significant lead over incumbent Sen. Addie Eckardt, pulling in 75% of the votes in the district. Talbot County voters also heavily favored Mautz over Eckardt, with Mautz receiving nearly 83% of ballots in the county. Incumbent Del. Chris Adams and Tom Hutchinson of Dorchester County held the lead in the Republican race for District 37B in the House of Delegates, both in Talbot County and across the district. Nicole Acle and Ron James trailed behind. In the race for District 1’s Congressional representative, Democrat Heather Mizeur maintained a lead over challenger Dave Harden in Talbot County and across the district. In the statewide gubernatorial race, Republican Dan Cox retained a 13% lead over close challenger Kelly Schulz. Talbot County voters also preferred Cox over Schulz. Democrat Wes Moore maintained a nearly 7% lead over Tom Perez, with current Comptroller Peter Franchot trailing Perez by similar margins in statewide results. Moore also received the highest number of ballots in Talbot County, but local voters showed a slight preference to Franchot over Perez. Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27. The final round of mail-in ballot counting will be on Friday, July 29.
EASTON — After the first round of mail-in vote canvassing in Talbot County on Thursday, results for most county and state-level races remain unchanged.
In the race for seats on the Talbot County Council, the top five Republican candidates were steady after the first day of canvassing. Incumbent Council President Chuck Callahan leads with 2,709 votes, or 17%. Dave Stepp, Wade Strickland, Lynn Mielke and David Montgomery remained in the top five.
Kyle O’Donnell, Bruce Corley and Jimmy Jaramillo trailed just behind Montgomery, with roughly 100 votes splitting O’Donnell and Corley, and a 44-vote difference between Corley and Jaramillo.
For the Democrat council candidates, incumbent Council Vice President Pete Lesher took a narrow lead over Keasha Haythe, pulling in 2,885 votes over Haythe’s 2,827. Michele Dappert, Phil Jackson and Scott Kane remained in the top five.
Jim Bruce trailed Kane by just 114 votes, followed by Levin F. Harrison IV.
In the race for the Senate District 37 seat, current Del. Johnny Mautz retained a significant lead over incumbent Sen. Addie Eckardt, pulling in 75% of the votes in the district. Talbot County voters also heavily favored Mautz over Eckardt, with Mautz receiving nearly 83% of ballots in the county.
Incumbent Del. Chris Adams and Tom Hutchinson of Dorchester County held the lead in the Republican race for District 37B in the House of Delegates, both in Talbot County and across the district. Nicole Acle and Ron James trailed behind.
In the race for District 1’s Congressional representative, Democrat Heather Mizeur maintained a lead over challenger Dave Harden in Talbot County and across the district.
In the statewide gubernatorial race, Republican Dan Cox retained a 13% lead over close challenger Kelly Schulz. Talbot County voters also preferred Cox over Schulz.
Democrat Wes Moore maintained a nearly 7% lead over Tom Perez, with current Comptroller Peter Franchot trailing Perez by similar margins in statewide results. Moore also received the highest number of ballots in Talbot County, but local voters showed a slight preference to Franchot over Perez.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27. The final round of mail-in ballot counting will be on Friday, July 29.
