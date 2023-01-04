FEDERALSBURG — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in which four people died and three others were injured Wednesday morning in Caroline County.
Around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Jeep Limited, driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville, Delaware, was traveling east on Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Maryland Route 404.
For unknown reasons, the Jeep drifted into the westbound lane of Maryland Route 404. The Jeep crashed head-on into the Toyota.
The Jeep also overturned at the scene, a state police spokesperson said.
Three passengers in the Jeep — Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle, 17, and Nathan Henry Jr., 6, both of Bridgeville, Delaware, along with a 30-year-old female — were declared deceased at the scene. The identity of the female is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, Marie Rosalia Granados, 40, of Seaford, Delaware, was also declared deceased at the scene.
Two occupants of the Jeep were flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Another passenger in the Jeep was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.
Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.
In addition to Maryland State Police units, other companies and agencies responded to the scene, including the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services, the Denton Volunteer Fire Company, the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Bridgeville (Delaware) Rescue Assist, the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed in this case.
The case remains under investigation.
