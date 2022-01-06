ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced new judicial appointments for the Circuit Courts for Caroline and Dorchester counties Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Judge Heather Lynne Price was appointed to the Caroline County Circuit Court and William “Bill” Hambler Jones was appointed to the Dorchester County Circuit Court.
Price has been a Caroline County District Court judge since March 2021. Prior to her appointment, she served the county attorney for Caroline County since 2013.
Throughout her career, Price worked in several law firms, and was the chief legal services officer in the City of Frederick, an assistant county attorney for the Anne Arundel County Office of Law, and an assistant city attorney for the City of Frederick.
Price received a B.A. from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), a Master of Public Administration from the University of Baltimore and a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
The vacancy opened after former Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in September 2021.
Jones has served as the state’s attorney for Dorchester County since 2009, and in other capacities in the office since 2002.
Prior to joining the state’s attorney’s office, he had his own general practice focused on a range of transactional and litigation matters, including real estate, criminal law, estate planning and family law.
Before opening his own practice, Jones also worked as a public defender in Wicomico County as an associate at the law office of Robert S. Collison, P.A., and as a police officer on the Eastern Shore.
Jones has also been an adjunct professor for the past 20 years, teaching courses at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Chesapeake College, Johns Hopkins University and the Maryland State’s Attorneys' Association.
He received his B.S. from Wilmington College and his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Jones is taking over for the former Dorchester County Circuit Court Judge Brett W. Wilson, who retired on Nov. 1.
"I am gratified by the confidence that Governor Hogan has shown in me and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Dorchester County," Jones said.
