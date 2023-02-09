EASTON — More details have emerged on the Easton man who was charged with arson after officials determined he was responsible for setting his own house on fire in late November.
Fred “Trey” Rider III, 41, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and two counts of threatening arson after state fire officials determined he was responsible for the fire that caused roughly $800,000 in damage to the home's structure and belongings.
Over 45 firefighters responded to the fire in the two-story, single-family home at 27930 Peach Orchard Road in Easton just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
According to charging documents, the first firefighter to arrive on scene observed heavy fire on the front left corner of the home, along with fire on the left side and the left rear side of the structure. The fire had also penetrated the roof and partially collapsed the roof on the front left side.
The two driveways to the home were both blocked with vehicles: Rider’s truck and a golf cart. Several others present at the scene were able to push the golf cart out of the way so fire engines could begin suppression efforts.
As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, others searched the home twice for any possible occupants, but did not locate anyone.
It took the 45 responding firefighters over 30 minutes to control the fire with a tanker task force.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Shayne McKinney, who investigated the fire and authored the incident narrative, wrote in charging documents that a Talbot County deputy responding to the scene informed him Rider had possibly attempted suicide that evening based on evidence found within the home. Rider had attempted suicide in the past as well, according to the deputy.
The deputy requested additional assistance from the Maryland State Police aviation unit and a bloodhound from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate Rider.
A person connected to Rider told officials he had called Rider several times that evening, adding that Rider had clearly indicated to him that he was attempting suicide and wanted to be left alone. Charging documents indicated that Rider told the person that he lit the house on fire during their conversation.
Rider was later located a short distance away from the home and transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for emergency care.
Through further investigation, McKinney and other fire officials determined that the fire originated in a living room on the left front side of the home. The room reached a flashover — a thermally-driven event in which all combustible surfaces exposed to thermal radiation in an enclosed space rapidly and simultaneously ignite, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
The living room was a complete burn with a partial structural collapse and roof collapse, and all combustible materials in the room were a complete burn, McKinney wrote. The investigation also revealed there were no other ignition sources available in the area of origin other than human behavior.
The fire was identified as an act of human intervention with an open flame, classifying the cause of fire as incendiary.
Rider’s reckless conduct in igniting the house on fire “clearly” put emergency services personnel, specifically firefighters, in danger as they suppressed the fire, McKinney wrote in the narrative. The fire could have caused serious burn injuries or death to responding personnel.
Investigators also spoke to Rider’s wife, who said she was out of town with her family for Thanksgiving and started receiving “nasty” text messages from Rider. Rider reportedly blamed his wife for his troubles and stated he was going to burn the house down, according to the incident narrative.
Rider’s wife filed a petition for a protective order against him on Nov. 25, the day after the fire, citing verbal threats of abuse, mental abuse and property destruction from Rider in the months leading up to the fire.
Rider’s wife alleged that Rider had destroyed some of her personal property and had sent abusive messages and voicemails threatening to hurt himself and her. Rider had also attempted suicide previously, according to her petition.
In early December, Rider was receiving care at Sheppard Pratt, a private psychiatric hospital near Baltimore, according to a court document postponing the final protective order hearing. The final protective order, issued on Dec. 14, restricted contact between Rider and his family until December 2023.
After the fire marshal’s investigation concluded Rider was responsible for the fire, an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 31 and served Tuesday morning. Rider was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond Tuesday afternoon.
He is due to appear in Talbot County District Court for a preliminary hearing on March 8, according to online court records.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Call 911 for a life-threatening situation.
