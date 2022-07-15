EASTON — Detectives with the Easton Police Department, with the help of U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, apprehended murder suspect Jalyn Barney, 21, of St. Michaels in Baltimore without incident on Friday, July 15.
Barney was served with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime in connection with the July 3 murder of his uncle, 42-year-old George Sheridan Barney of Hurlock.
At 6:21 p.m. July 3, Easton Police responded to 108 Prospect Avenue in reference to a man, later identified as George Barney, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until relieved by Talbot County paramedics. Shortly after being transported to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Center at Easton, George Barney succumbed to his injuries.
Police said their investigation found an altercation occurred between George and Jalyn in the front yard of the residence. People separated them, but after Jalyn got into a vehicle, he fired one shot, striking George and then fled the scene, police said.
Jalyn Barney is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is set for July 18 in Talbot County District Court.
