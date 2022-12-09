CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings in Cambridge, which occurred just a few hours apart Thursday evening.
Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Cambridge police responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Street and Race Street for a gunshot victim.
Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, who had been shot in the torso and head. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Cambridge police responded to the 700 block of High Street for a report of a second gunshot victim.
Officers located the victim, identified as Lory Eugene Fields, 69, of Cambridge, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared deceased at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Cambridge police to assume the investigation of this case as well. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed both homicide locations. The Cambridge Police Department os assisting in these cases.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747 and the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.
The cases remain under investigation. No other suspect information has been reported.
