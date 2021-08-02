EASTON — A driver and two passengers were flown to University of Maryland Medical Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after their car crashed into a work truck at U.S. Route 50 and Airport Road Monday, Aug. 2. One victim remains in critical condition.
Police responded to the crash at 7:07 a.m. at the intersection of the two roads.
A Nissan hit the rear of a work truck owned by the contracting company Warren’s Wood Works. The car crumpled, trapping three inside, according to Lt. George Paugh of the Easton Police Department.
Firefighters from Easton and Cordova volunteer departments responded to the scene, cutting out the crunched metal doors and extracting the driver and two passengers.
All three Nissan passengers were reported with serious injuries and were flown to the trauma center. One crash victim is in critical condition, police said. The driver of the work truck was not injured.
Paugh declined to identify those involved in the crash. The investigation is continuing.
