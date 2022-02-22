HENDERSON — Delaware State Police have confirmed the human remains recovered from the backyard of a residence in the 25000 block of Schuyler Road in Henderson, Caroline County, on Feb. 16, were positively identified through the Maryland Division of Forensic Science as Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton, Del.
According to a statement issued by Master Corporal Heather Pepper, DSP, on Nov. 1, 2020, Troop 3 handled the initial missing person report for Leyanna. According to the reporting person, Leyanna was last seen in the Hartly area and had not been seen or heard from since Oct. 9, 2020. During this lengthy investigation, Delaware State Police detectives conducted extensive follow-ups, numerous interviews and received countless tips or information on the circumstances and whereabouts of Leyanna. From all of this information obtained, detectives came to believe the Levanna was deceased, and her demise may have occurred from criminal actions.
Police said, through investigative measures, Leonard “Buddy” Church, 41, of Henderson, was established as a suspect in the murder of Leyanna. Church was taken into custody by Caroline County deputies and was incarcerated in the Maryland Division of Corrections on unrelated criminal charges, Feb. 16.
Church was extradited from Caroline County Detention Center to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with felony first-degree murder Feb. 21. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2 million cash bond.
This case remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact Det. Mark Ryde by calling 302-741-2730 or emailing mark.ryde@delaware.gov.
Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
