EASTON — The St. Michaels man charged in the July shooting death of his uncle, 41-year-old George Barney III, in Easton pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday afternoon.
Jalyn Esta Barney, 21, entered a plea to first-degree murder, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The case against Jalyn stemmed from his involvement in the fatal shooting of his uncle just before 6:30 p.m. on July 3. He was also facing second-degree murder, assault and firearm charges in connection to George’s death.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale, who prosecuted the case, said that Jalyn had called George shortly before 5 p.m. that day asking him to pick him up from a house in Dorchester County and bring him to the Prospect Avenue home. The phone call was reportedly heated, and George had described Jalyn as disrespectful.
Coale said George told Jalyn they would “fight it out like men,” and Jalyn had told George he would kill and shoot him.
Jalyn’s mother, 42-year-old Charlene Morton, who is also facing murder charges in connection to George’s death, picked up Jalyn and brought him to the Easton home. As Morton pulled up to the property, Jalyn got out of her SUV. George ran out of the house to confront Jalyn, and the two began physically fighting in the front yard.
George’s wife and mother came outside to break up the fight and successfully separated the two men.
Coale said Jalyn then reached into a bag on the ground and pulled out a gun, shouting that he would kill George and he didn’t care. Family members were able to push Jalyn into the backseat of Morton’s SUV. The gun was still in his hands, Coale said.
Morton ran around to the driver’s seat to leave the house, but as she pulled away, witnesses heard a “pop” and saw George fall to the ground.
Officers later learned that Jalyn had fired one shot out of the rear window of the SUV, striking George in the right temple. An autopsy by the state medical examiner confirmed that George’s cause of death was the single gunshot wound to his forehead.
Responding officers noted that George was lying in the front yard bleeding from his head, with his mother holding a rag to his wound. A 9mm shell casing was also recovered near the scene, Coale said.
Police and EMS personnel responding to the scene performed lifesaving measures on Barney, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He died from his injuries shortly after being transported.
Coale said that Morton continued driving with Jalyn in the car and eventually dropped him off at Idlewild Park in Easton. Jalyn fled from the area and was later located hiding in a basement in Baltimore with his girlfriend, 28-year-old Khadijah Jones of Cambridge, on July 15.
Jones is charged as an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, obstructing and hindering and harboring a fleeing felon in connection with hiding Jalyn after George’s death.
Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe accepted Jalyn’s guilty plea, finding that his firing of the gun was premeditated and willful — elements needed for a first-degree murder conviction.
While sentencing was deferred, the plea agreement states that prosecutors will argue for a life sentence with all but 40 years of active incarceration suspended. The defense is free to argue for a lesser sentence.
Jalyn’s sentencing is scheduled for April 3 at 9 a.m. in the Talbot County Circuit Court.
Morton is scheduled for a five-day jury trial beginning Feb. 6, according to online court records.
