ST. MICHAELS — Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the Eastern Shore early Thursday causing some flooding and some vehicles stranded in high waters.

The rain and above average high tides caused some flooding in St. Michaels and other coastal areas.

Areas of the Shore received between 2 and 4 inches of rain early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service and other storm trackers.

The morning storms swept across Queen Anne’s County leaving high, standing water in many areas. With the arrival of heavy rainfall beginning around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the county’s emergency services issued multiple warnings to area residents. The first burst of storms caused what one resident called ground shaking thunder.

Centreville Wharf, Main Street in Grasonville, Queenstown, and parts of Route 18 in Chester saw heavy rains and flooding.

At least two vehicles were reported stranded by high water, a van in the area of Main Street and Melvin Avenue in Grasonville and a Jeep in the Chester Safeway parking lot.

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jessica Milligan said the two soldiers, who wished to remain anonymous, came quickly to the aid of one of the stranded drivers whose leg was stuck in the vehicle. Unable to open the vehicle’s door, the sunroof had to be broken and the two soldiers held the driver’s head above water until fire and EMS could arrive.

The Jeep had to be pulled out of the high-standing water by Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Milligan said, before the door could be pried open. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The storms caused minor flooding at Easton Point.

Flooding at the end of Port Street in Easton swelled past the marina during a high tide. Heavy rainfall also caused a pool of water to collect at Pep Up. The water was a few inches high.

Talbot County was under flash flood and other weather alerts throughout the day.

There was also some minor flooding and water in some streets in Oxford. The storms headed up the East Coast after also bringing some noticeable wind gusts to the Shore.

