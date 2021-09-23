Water levels continue to rise the first hour or two of rain during Thursday’s storm. Here the dock at Cloverfields quickly ran over with rain as flooding continued to spread throughout the neighborhood to Petinot Place, Kimberly Way and Ackerman Court.
Flooding at Easton Point was a few inches high on Thursday, Sept. 23, after heavy morning rains and thunderstorms swept across the area.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
Pep Up was flooded after a severe thunderstorm passed through Talbot County.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
Water spills into front lawns and driveways on a tree-lined residential street in Oxford.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
High floodwaters close off the intersection of Wilson Street and Banks Street in Oxford.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A car drives through floodwaters rising several inches next to the Oxford Vintage & Trade store on Tilghman Street.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A Jeep drives down a flooded South Morris Street in Oxford.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A portion of Main Street near Gravel Run in Grasonville is flooded.
QACSO
Portions of Route 18 in Chester were not drivable following flooding Thursday, Sept. 23. The sheriff’s office responded to this stranded vehicle in the parking lot at Safeway in Chester.
QACSO
The Crab Deck near Fisherman’s Inn at the Narrows on Kent Island appears to be an island of its own following heavy rainfall Thursday morning.
QACSO
Water levels continue to rise the first hour or two of rain during Thursday’s storm. Here the dock at Cloverfields quickly ran over with rain as flooding continued to spread throughout the neighborhood to Petinot Place, Kimberly Way and Ackerman Court.
QACSO
The Centreville wharf parking lot is indistinguishable from the Corsica River, Thursday morning, Sept. 23, after a heavy rainfall passed over the area.
QACSO
Flooding in St. Michaels on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Heavy rains brought flooding to St. Michaels on Thursday, Sept. 23.
ST. MICHAELS — Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the Eastern Shore early Thursday causing some flooding and some vehicles stranded in high waters.
The rain and above average high tides caused some flooding in St. Michaels and other coastal areas.
Areas of the Shore received between 2 and 4 inches of rain early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service and other storm trackers.
The morning storms swept across Queen Anne’s County leaving high, standing water in many areas. With the arrival of heavy rainfall beginning around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the county’s emergency services issued multiple warnings to area residents. The first burst of storms caused what one resident called ground shaking thunder.
Centreville Wharf, Main Street in Grasonville, Queenstown, and parts of Route 18 in Chester saw heavy rains and flooding.
At least two vehicles were reported stranded by high water, a van in the area of Main Street and Melvin Avenue in Grasonville and a Jeep in the Chester Safeway parking lot.
Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jessica Milligan said the two soldiers, who wished to remain anonymous, came quickly to the aid of one of the stranded drivers whose leg was stuck in the vehicle. Unable to open the vehicle’s door, the sunroof had to be broken and the two soldiers held the driver’s head above water until fire and EMS could arrive.
The Jeep had to be pulled out of the high-standing water by Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Milligan said, before the door could be pried open. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
The storms caused minor flooding at Easton Point.
Flooding at the end of Port Street in Easton swelled past the marina during a high tide. Heavy rainfall also caused a pool of water to collect at Pep Up. The water was a few inches high.
Talbot County was under flash flood and other weather alerts throughout the day.
There was also some minor flooding and water in some streets in Oxford. The storms headed up the East Coast after also bringing some noticeable wind gusts to the Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.