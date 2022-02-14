WORTON — An 18-year-old Worton male is being treated for stab wounds to the abdomen and his alleged assailant, also a teenaged male, is in the custody of the Kent County Sheriff's Office following a stabbing this morning at Kent County High School, according to Sheriff John Price.
The teens were identified as KCHS students, but were not named.
A Kent County Public Schools spokesman said the school was placed on lockdown, and students initially were sheltering in place.
According to the preliminary investigation, the stabbing occurred at 8:06 a.m. in the boys locker room.
The victim and his alleged assailant, 15 and from Chestertown, had a "disagreement" over the weekend — though it did not rise to the level of a physical altercation at that time, Price said — that continued in school this morning.
Price said the weapon, a folding knife 4 to 5 inches long, has been recovered.
The victim, who suffered three stab wounds to the abdomen, was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore as a precaution, according to law enforcement.
The alleged assailant was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, where he was treated for a "minor" hand laceration and released, Price said in a telephone interview.
Once discharged from the hospital, the 15-year-old was placed in the custody of the sheriff's office.
The notification from Kent County Public Schools, sent out by a robocall and email at 9:51 a.m., is printed here in its entirety.
"Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene at Kent County High School investigating an alleged altercation between two students this morning.
"As a result of the incident, Kent County High School is currently in lockdown, with all students sheltering in place.
"While we respect and appreciate parents' concerns for the safety of your children, we would ask that you not come to the school at this time to allow law enforcement to conduct their investigation.
"We will notify the school community when the lockdown is lifted.
"More information is available on the Kent County Public Schools website, www.kent.k12.md.us.
"Thank you for your cooperation."
In a second notification sent out at about 11 a.m., KCPS announced that the lockdown had been lifted and school would dismiss at the regular time.
