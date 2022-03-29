CHESTERTOWN — A person of interest in the March 15 shooting in the Calvert Heights neighborhood is now the prime suspect, according to a news release the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued Monday.
He has been identified as Nathan Montgomery Jr., 49, wanted on charges that include attempted murder.
Montgomery's last known address is Rock Hall, according to police.
He is considered "armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said in the news release. "Do not approach or attempt to apprehend!"
Anyone with information on Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 410-778-2279 or 911.
Montgomery is accused of shooting William Godfrey Black Jr., 49, of Hyattsville while Black was sitting in his car in the parking lot of Elmer T. Hawkins Drive.
Black suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and upper torso, according to Sheriff John Price.
He spent nearly a week in the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, before being discharged March 21.
Investigators with the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division said this was a “targeted” incident.
According to a news release, an officer with the Chestertown Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Calvert Heights Apartments at about 7:20 on Tuesday night, March 15. When the officer arrived on the scene soon after, he found an adult male — subsequently identified as Black — on the ground by his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Numerous KCSO deputies responded and, along with bystanders, rendered aid to Black.
According to police, Black was sitting in his car when a male approached on foot from around a building in the apartment complex and fired several shots into the driver’s side and several more shots through the sunroof.
Black was the only occupant of the car.
The gunman, subsequently identified as Montgomery, fled on foot.
