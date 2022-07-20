EASTON — The two suspects in the July 3 murder of 41-year-old George Barney were both ordered to remain held without bond during bail reviews Monday and Tuesday.
CRIME
Judges ordered Jalyn Barney, 21, of St. Michaels and Charlene Morton, 41, of St. Michaels, to remain held without bond due to pending charges stemming from the homicide.
Barney is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony. Morton is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of first- and second-degree murder.
The charges against the two resulted from the shooting death of George Barney on July 3 in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton.
Officers responded to the scene and learned that a physical altercation between George and his nephew Jalyn occurred in the front yard of the home.
Officers separated the two men after the altercation. Once separated, officers learned from witnesses that Jalyn got into a vehicle and fired one shot, striking George in the head. He then left the scene in a vehicle driven by Morton.
Morton is Jalyn’s mother, according to court documents.
Police and paramedics performed lifesaving measures on George Barney, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He died from his injuries shortly after being transported.
Shortly after the shooting, police spoke with Morton at her home in St. Michaels.
Charging documents indicated that when Morton was questioned about her actions, she provided statements throughout the investigation that were found to not be true, according to police. It was not clear what information she provided that wasn’t true.
Through their investigation, police also learned that Jalyn had called George prior to the shooting. During that phone call, Jalyn reportedly threatened to come by the victim’s house to shoot and kill him. It’s not known if Morton heard the call.
After the shooting, Morton drove Jalyn away and dropped him off at another location in Easton, according to witness statements. Jalyn was later located in Baltimore on July 15 and taken into custody. He remained held without bond following a bail review Monday afternoon.
Morton was ordered to remain held without bond during a bail review Tuesday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing in Morton’s case is scheduled for Aug. 16. Jalyn is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.
