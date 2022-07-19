EASTON — Following a full day of voting, Talbot County reported unofficial primary election results for the Talbot County Council.
As of 10:30 p.m., all 12 precincts in Talbot County had reported early voting numbers and Election Day votes. No precinct reported mail-in or provisional ballots.
Eight Republican candidates filed for Talbot County Council. Incumbent Council President Chuck Callahan received the most support out of the Republican candidates, coming in with 2,381, or 16.86% of votes. Dave Stepp followed with 2,178 votes.
Wade Strickland came in third, receiving 2,002 votes. Lynn Mielke followed with 1,798 votes. David Montgomery rounded out the ticket with 1,675 votes.
Bruce Corley, Jimmy Jaramillo and Kyle O'Donnell did not make it to the next round. Votes were closely split between the three.
Seven Democratic candidates filed for the county council. Keasha Haythe pulled 1,840 votes, followed closely by incumbent Council Vice President Pete Lesher with 1,809 votes.
Michele Dappert came in third with 1,556 votes, followed by Phil Jackson with 1,390 votes. Scott Kane rounded out the ticket with 1,106 votes.
Jim Bruce and Levin F. Harrison IV did not advance to the general election ballot.
The numbers include early voting and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Mail-in and provisional ballots are yet to be counted. Mail-in ballot counting will begin on Thursday, July 21. The final round of counting will be on Friday, July 29.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.