Jessica and Dale were a two-income family until June, when Dale was injured in a motorcycle crash that left him unable to continue driving a truck. He had third surgery in November and won’t be able to work until at least March.
Jessica continues to work full-time at a local doctor’s office and is struggling to pay the bills and provide for their two little girls, Amy, 8, and Beth, 6. Because Jessica is working full-time, Social Services said they don’t qualify for assistance. Money is tight and help with Christmas would be a huge relief, she said.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide a brighter Christmas for Amy and Beth.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $71,095.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Brighter Christmas Fund
6:23 PM (4 hours ago)
to aprice, jtcarter, kherron
Anonymous
In Memory of Polly Yowell
Charles and JoAnn O'Reilly
Colette Devine
Mick and Beverly Edgell
Michael and Kathryn Kavanaugh
The Talbot Rod and Gun Club, Inc.
Martha Horner
Roberta R. Gribbon
Dr. Dean A. Tyson and Mr. Michael J. Linardi
In Loving Memory of Bill Andrew
Bonnie and Bill Hettler
Kitridge and Joanne Buritsch
Cynthia P. Orem
In Memory of Charles and Betty Jean Wheeler and Lon Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.