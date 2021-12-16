Jessica and Dale were a two-income family until June, when Dale was injured in a motorcycle crash that left him unable to continue driving a truck. He had third surgery in November and won’t be able to work until at least March.

Jessica continues to work full-time at a local doctor’s office and is struggling to pay the bills and provide for their two little girls, Amy, 8, and Beth, 6. Because Jessica is working full-time, Social Services said they don’t qualify for assistance. Money is tight and help with Christmas would be a huge relief, she said.

Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help provide a brighter Christmas for Amy and Beth.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $71,095.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

Brighter Christmas Fund

6:23 PM (4 hours ago)

to aprice, jtcarter, kherron

Anonymous

In Memory of Polly Yowell

Charles and JoAnn O'Reilly

Colette Devine

Mick and Beverly Edgell

Michael and Kathryn Kavanaugh

The Talbot Rod and Gun Club, Inc.

Martha Horner

Roberta R. Gribbon

Dr. Dean A. Tyson and Mr. Michael J. Linardi

In Loving Memory of Bill Andrew

Bonnie and Bill Hettler

Kitridge and Joanne Buritsch

Cynthia P. Orem

In Memory of Charles and Betty Jean Wheeler and Lon Smith

Jerry L. Friedman

Beverly Sherwood

Sharyn and Brian Spector

Brice and Carol Gamber

In Memory of John L. Haddaway

In Memory of Judy Kaufman

B and R Auto Parts Inc

In Loving Memory of Robbie Leonard

In Memory of Ormond and Betty Lednum

John and Mary Ellen Hutchison

Willow Construction, LLC

R.L. and S.E. Adams

Bryon J. and Linda C. Reilly

Wesley R. Hudson

Anonymous

Alan R. and Elizabeth F. Griffith

Carolyn and Rick Rountree

Dorothy Brittingham

Anonymous

Doug Rollow

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.