Jacki Andrews of Hurlock is a single mom raising a 7-year-old son, Anthony. She works full-time to keep her household running, with occasional help from her mom. Anthony’s father normally helped out, but he recently had a stroke and is unable to work.
Jacki is concerned she won’t be able to provide a nice Christmas for her son. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help make Jacki and Anthony’s Christmas merrier.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $33,3035.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Anonymous
Mary and Daniel McAuliffe
Sonia White
In Memory and Honor of Sandy Sanderson
Robert Jenks
Jack and Bernadette McLain
Mick and Beverly Edgell
Linn W. Ong
Lana W. Harding TTEE
Shirley and Frank Foster
John P. Knud-Hansen, M.D.
In Honor of Alexander, Sofia, Anna, Joey and Addy
Patricia Crane
Carter N. Jump
John W. Andres
Dana McGrath
In Honor of my “Gal Pals” Patsy, Susie, Judy, Barb, Dotty and Pat from Brenda
