Christmas might be past but our readers’ generous donations to this year’s Brighter Christmas Fund continue.
Donations to Brighter Christmas Fund continue
- Angela Price
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which helps families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $84,469.50.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Honor of the Birthdays of Jesus, My Children and Grandchildren
Ronald and Agnes Virostek
In Honor of the CASA Program for Children and The Women and Girls Fund
In Memory of Alan Baynard
Donna and Darrin Clem
St. Mark's United Methodist Church Christmas Concert Donation
Ann Peters Marvin
In Memory of our Parents, Bill and Eleanor Tull
Talbot County Government Employees
Remembering Margie and Bob Morris & Eunice, Levin and Edwin Bailey
The Rogers Family Charitable Fund
In Loving Memory of Carrie E. Leonard
In Memory of Debbie Carmine and Jeanie Startt
The Gambers in Memory of our Son, Brett
In Memory of Pat Wittman
In Memory of Skip Haddaway
In Honor of Gladys Johnson
In Memory of our Parents, Robert & Anne Wheatley
In Memory of Jeannete Ruth Horney
Dave and Sally Bent
Betty and Jim Crothers
Davis Realty Appraisal Services Co, Inc.
Eastern Shore Nurseries, Inc.
J. Douglas Rollow III
Shirley T. Foxwell
Margaret S. Bryan
Richard M. Hunt
Fred & Lesley Israel
In Memory of Jay Liesener
Barbara J. Rose
Henry P. Dove
Marie Colette Devine
Leslie Steen and Bob Ebel
Jay and Karen McLaughlin
In Honor of: David and Carla Hill, Eric and Amy Steward, Dr. Steve and Lynne Harris
In Loving Memory of Justin T. Callahan MD and Frances Halsey Callahan
Beth Lawton
In Memory of Christopher W. W. Murphy
