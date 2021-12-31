Christmas might be past but our readers’ generous donations to this year’s Brighter Christmas Fund continues.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which helps families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $109,945.58.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

Rick and Jan Hynson

Thomas Sanders

Annette and Ted Bautz

Angela Carter

In Memory of my Wife, Linda Ellis

In Memory of R. Gordon Graves

In Honor of Cora and Daphne

Larry and Janice Pifer

Nanny Trippe/The Trippe Gallery

Monica Sewell

In Loving Memory of Marilyn B. Jones

Stephen Mielke

Rascal Mielke

Pamela Kasemeyer

Eugene and Mary Beth Goll

In Memory and Honor of all my Loved Ones! From Jean F. Marvel

In Memory of C. Richard Davidson

In Honor of James (Bo) Barton

In Memory of Robert Allen Willey

In Memory of those Fox Boys — Benny, Freddie and Morton

In Loving Memory of our Daughter, Laura Blue

Heidi Wetzel and John Schreiner

Claude H. and Carolyn W. Edwards

In Memory of John Gadsby

The Rajacich Family

In Loving Memory of Carrie E. Leonard

In Honor of our Grandson, Austin Pine from Nana and Pop

In Memory of Judy Howeth Foster

In Memory of Nancy and Donald Butterworth from their daughter Nan

Butterworth

In Memory of Albert and Virginia Thume

In Memory of Vernon and Annabelle Herd

Paula C. Petry

John and Betty Watts

Ronald E. Weber

Roxanne Manning

In Memory of Many Loved Ones

Barbara and Charles Thomas

Peter and Lyn Misiaszek

Joyce and Wayne Bell

Shirley T. Foxwell

In Memory of Ernest, Mae, Ava and Lathern

In Memory of Sunday, MJ and Joe

In Honor of Libby Dawkins

James T. Smullen and Colleen L. Hughes

Paul Allen

Jean Wortman

In Memory of Brandi Wright

In Memory of my Husband, Gary Jones

Cherry Dearie and John Smith

Jospeh Serio

Melissa Corley

Duane and Nadine Hilghman

In Memory of our Son, Jamie Welch

In Memory of our Parents and Sister, Vernon and Mary Handel, Harry and

Frances Welch and Bonnie Coullas

In Memory of Robert and Ginger Bishop

Lewis Auto Body Shop, LLC

John C. Huntington

In Loving Memory of Jim and Frances Ivins

In Loving Memory of Charles and Alice Davidson

In Loving Memory of C. Richard Davidson

In Loving Memory of Pauline C. Merrick

In Loving Memory of Jim and Marion Barton

In Loving Memory of Paul and Evelyn Morris

In Loving Memory of Hall and Anna Barton

In Loving Memory of Marvin and Sara Morris

In Loving Memory of Elmer and Roonie Thompson

In Loving Memory of Julia Thomas Burleigh

Raymond and Anita Vergne

Johanna G. Walter

In Thanksgiving for Dr. Ludwig Eglseder and his Staff

Penny and Jim Reynolds

In Memory of the Two Winnies!

Pat and Michel

Charles and Iris Fricker

Abou Ben Adham

In Honor of the Birthdays of Jesus Christ, Daughters and Grandchildren

June Wagner

