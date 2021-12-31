Christmas might be past but our readers’ generous donations to this year’s Brighter Christmas Fund continues.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which helps families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $109,945.58.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Rick and Jan Hynson
Thomas Sanders
Annette and Ted Bautz
Angela Carter
In Memory of my Wife, Linda Ellis
In Memory of R. Gordon Graves
In Honor of Cora and Daphne
Larry and Janice Pifer
Nanny Trippe/The Trippe Gallery
Monica Sewell
In Loving Memory of Marilyn B. Jones
Stephen Mielke
Rascal Mielke
Pamela Kasemeyer
Eugene and Mary Beth Goll
In Memory and Honor of all my Loved Ones! From Jean F. Marvel
In Memory of C. Richard Davidson
In Honor of James (Bo) Barton
In Memory of Robert Allen Willey
In Memory of those Fox Boys — Benny, Freddie and Morton
In Loving Memory of our Daughter, Laura Blue
Heidi Wetzel and John Schreiner
Claude H. and Carolyn W. Edwards
In Memory of John Gadsby
The Rajacich Family
In Loving Memory of Carrie E. Leonard
In Honor of our Grandson, Austin Pine from Nana and Pop
In Memory of Judy Howeth Foster
In Memory of Nancy and Donald Butterworth from their daughter Nan
Butterworth
In Memory of Albert and Virginia Thume
In Memory of Vernon and Annabelle Herd
Paula C. Petry
John and Betty Watts
Ronald E. Weber
Roxanne Manning
In Memory of Many Loved Ones
Barbara and Charles Thomas
Peter and Lyn Misiaszek
Joyce and Wayne Bell
Shirley T. Foxwell
In Memory of Ernest, Mae, Ava and Lathern
In Memory of Sunday, MJ and Joe
In Honor of Libby Dawkins
James T. Smullen and Colleen L. Hughes
Paul Allen
Jean Wortman
In Memory of Brandi Wright
In Memory of my Husband, Gary Jones
Cherry Dearie and John Smith
Jospeh Serio
Melissa Corley
Duane and Nadine Hilghman
In Memory of our Son, Jamie Welch
In Memory of our Parents and Sister, Vernon and Mary Handel, Harry and
Frances Welch and Bonnie Coullas
In Memory of Robert and Ginger Bishop
Lewis Auto Body Shop, LLC
John C. Huntington
In Loving Memory of Jim and Frances Ivins
In Loving Memory of Charles and Alice Davidson
In Loving Memory of C. Richard Davidson
In Loving Memory of Pauline C. Merrick
In Loving Memory of Jim and Marion Barton
In Loving Memory of Paul and Evelyn Morris
In Loving Memory of Hall and Anna Barton
In Loving Memory of Marvin and Sara Morris
In Loving Memory of Elmer and Roonie Thompson
In Loving Memory of Julia Thomas Burleigh
Raymond and Anita Vergne
Johanna G. Walter
In Thanksgiving for Dr. Ludwig Eglseder and his Staff
Penny and Jim Reynolds
In Memory of the Two Winnies!
Pat and Michel
Charles and Iris Fricker
Abou Ben Adham
In Honor of the Birthdays of Jesus Christ, Daughters and Grandchildren
June Wagner
