Carol James was seriously injured in 2020 in a rollover crash while 5 and a half months pregnant. She and her baby survived, but her injuries caused permanent damage and she is trying to get disability. In the meantime, she’s a single mom struggling to make ends meet with very few resources.
After the rent and bills are paid, there’s nothing left. Carol has no transportation, not even a bike. And they are losing their home in Easton at the end of the year. The landlord has told her they have to be out Dec. 31.
Her daughter Amy turned 2 this month, and there was no money for gifts. Carol would really like to be able to provide a special Christmas for Amy. She fears she may lose her daughter when they become homeless and this might be their last Christmas together.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide a nice Christmas for Carol and her daughter.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $17,350.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Delmarva Chapter 570 Military Order of the Purple Heart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.