Susan lost both her husband Frank and her job to COVID-19 in the past year. Their two teenage sons are still in school.
Susan is trying to make ends meet with Social Security, some cash assistance and food stamps. After she pays the bills, there’s nothing left. This will be their first Christmas without Frank.
Manny and Eric need clothes and shoes — a few presents would be nice.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help brighten this family’s holiday.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $25,975
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In memory of Bruce R. Levin, Christine Cooper Watkins and Richard H. Cooper
Carroll J. Waskins
In loving memory of Jesse Adelle Willis
In loving memory of Stephanie Ladd Meredith
The Women from New Beginnings United Methodist Church
The Cole Sisters’ Charitable Gift Fund of the National Catholic Community Foundation
