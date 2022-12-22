Ashley and Keith were raising two children of their own, Tonya, 8, and Derek, 2, and getting by on Keith’s income with some government assistance through food stamps. Then about six months ago, they took in three additional children — their niece, Jacklyn, 11, and nephews, Jonathan, 10 and Jordan, 8. The children’s parents are out of the picture and not providing for them in any way.
With three more people to feed, clothe and care for, things are getting tight. Ashley and Keith want all five children to have a good Christmas with gifts of warm clothing and a few toys. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help make that happen.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $73,315.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Memory of our Dear Friend, Bobby Hambleton
In Loving Memory of “My Uncle Pete” Tyler
In Loving Memory of our Dad, Lee Callahan
In Honor of our Mother, Judy Callahan
In Loving Memory of our Parents, John “Poodle” and Mary McQuay
Sara N. Blizzard
Beverly & Peter Rohman
In Loving Memory of Dick Cooper, Chris Cooper Watkins and Bruce Levin
In Loving Memory of W. Burnley Wyatt and Ann W. Wyatt
In Memory of Allen Willey by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Willey
In Loving Memory of our son, Travis Blake Pepper
Gail Lewis in Honor of my Brother, Paul
Jerry and Tot O’Mara in Memory of our Parents
In Honor of our Mothers, Dorothy Moore and Joan Cox from The McCalls
In Memory of our Friends, Harry Wubben and Manny Mulero
Mary Ellen Hutchison
Bethel AME Church (Easton) Elizabeth Breeze Missionary Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.