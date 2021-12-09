Angela and Roberto Rodriguez are Guatemalan immigrants living in Easton with their 4-year-old daughter Elena.
Both parents work when they can, but the coronavirus pandemic has drastically reduced their hours — and their income. Between shutdowns, reduced hours and quarantines, they are struggling to pay their bills. Angela is often scheduled for just a couple shifts per week at the restaurant where she works.
They also are trying to help support their three older children, who are still in Guatemala with their grandparents.
A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide warm clothes and gifts for Elena.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $49,155.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Billie Jean and Warren Marton
Bay Country Security and their Employees
In Memory of Deborah Carmine and Jeanne Startt
In Memory of Paco Callejas
Kenneth Miles
Navy League Eastern Shore
Diane Brennan Hulse
In Memory of my Dad, Ron Wanner
In Memory of my Mom, Mary Massey
In Honor of our Grandchildren, Ellie, Tripp and Claire
In Memory of our Son, Randy Allen Lane
In Memory of Andy Heiss
Chloe and Dave Pitard
Robert Smith
In Memory of James Handy, Arnold Handy, Anthony Handy, Kevin Handy Jr,
Sandy Handy, Jermel Handy, Malachi and Bernice Green, Arthur and Alma
