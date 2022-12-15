The Trices lost their home and all their possessions in a house fire back in July. Since then Althea and her two small daughters, Loretta, 6, and Lyla, 5, have been homeless, living room-to-room and with different family members when they can.
Althea recently lost her job due to lack of transportation and the only funds she has coming in are from child support. That money goes to make sure they have food and somewhere warm to stay.
Althea is hoping to find another job that will help her afford a new residence for her and her children, but, in the meantime, Christmas is coming and she has no way to buy gifts for the girls.
Your gift to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help provide Christmas joy for Loretta and Lyla.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $56,335.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
Cherry Dearie and John Smith
Diane Mohan
Gerald Sutton
Carrie Benvenuto
Michael McQueeney
In Honor of Dr. and Mrs. William Albers
Polly Carroll
In Honor of Gaby, Ike, Maddie, Olivia and Eliza. Love, Grammy
