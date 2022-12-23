Alvin Jones took a new job on the western shore in September. Two days later, tragedy struck. His daughter died, leaving behind two small children, Katie, 6, and Cory, 3, for Alvin to raise.
Busy trying to handle funeral arrangements and child care, not to mention dealing with lots of conflicting emotions, Alvin missed a lot of time from work, which let him go.
He is currently unemployed and trying to go back to his old job. In the meantime, he is providing for his grandchildren the best he can. Alvin needs some help getting ready for Christmas. This will be the children’s first holiday without their mother, and he wants them to have happy memories of Santa’s visit.
Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help Alvin and his grandchildren have a nice Christmas.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $78,130.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
In Honor of Denise Perry Riley
Deborah Collison
In Memory of Sharon
Our Parents, Ed and Elaine Bednarz
In Memory of JR Wooters
Clare Ross
With Love and Memories of Grace and Pete Sweitzer
With Thanks for my time with Hanna Sweitzer
Sweitzer Marine Construction
Catherine Stevenson
John and Lyn Banghart
Virginia Harter
In Memory of Carroll Floyd McNeal, Louise Mc Neal, Carroll Robert McNeal, Patsy McNeal and George Fluharty
In Memory of Greg L. Romain and Robert H. Strong Sr.
Talbot Co. Retired School Personnel Association
Janis and William Seegar
Anita and Raymond Vergne
The Christmas Shop Elves
Robert C. Paulus and Joanne B. Magruder
In Memory of Philip and Ann Beaven
Jim & Mary Lee Church
David and Kathleen Bodey
In Memory of Al Lawing
In Memory of Dr. Nick Flagler
David and Brenda Rardin
Jean A. Schneebeli
Jeffrey S. Rice
In Memory of Aaron and Clarice Rosenfield
Elaine and Mario Tama
Michael J. Fanning
Jo Ann Storey
Carol K. Friedel
Wendy and Kenneth Gibson
Angela and Roger Price
With Love and Prayers for Laura, Chris & Matt — The Blues
In Memory of Kathryn amd Gilbert Hott and Mary and Frank Furman, John Furman
In Loving Memory of Robert and Anne Wheatley, Billy Wright and Brandy Wright
