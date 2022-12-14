Grandparents Christopher and Lillian Harman have been raising their late daughter’s children, Jacob, 4, and Justin, 3. Last year, they made it official and adopted the boys as their own.
They were managing, but then Christopher was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has been unable to work for most of the year, leaving Lillian as the sole provider for the family.
Medical bills are mounting, and growing boys constantly need new clothes. Lillian is taking care of her husband and the children, in addition to working full-time, but it’s hard to make ends meet.
This is likely to be the family’s last Christmas altogether. Lillian would like to provide a nice Christmas with some new clothes and toys for the boys. Your donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund could help.
This year’s donations are lagging behind last year’s, when the Brighter Christmas Fund helped 1,820 children on the Mid-Shore enjoy a brighter holiday. Please give generously if able.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which help families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $52,325.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
St. Mark’s Preschool 4s Class
In Memory of my Parents, Judy and Glen Hickman
In Memory of Frank and Mary Ann Klein from the Klein Children
In Memory of Charlie Hemming and Grace Wolcott DeBaufre
Charles and JoAnn O’Reilly
In Loving Memory of Mike Kirby
In Memory of Wayne Jones
Susan and Mark Hill
Rick & Jan Hynson
In Memory of Walter & Florence Krensevage
James & Colleen Hughes
In Memory of David Dianich by Jackie Dianich
Guy M. Reeser III
Janet Mackey and Ron Ketter
Mary Jane S. Wyant
Richard and Jane McCauley
Rudolph W. Strickland Insurance
In Loving Memory of George Willey, Debbie Carmine, Carolyn Willey, Buddy Willey and Christopher Henry
Anonymous
Talbot Democratic Women’s Club
John F. Hall and Doris R. Hall
Melinda Simpkins
In Memory of the Two Tom’s
Richard and Mary Ann Stephenson
Mary P. Barry
Robert Kestler
Ann M. Crocker
Michael Davis
Cecilia Nobel
Joan M. Davenport
Anita Guenther
Mary P. Weaver
In Memory of Al Foster
Jane Kasper
Robert Smith
Laurence L. Driggs III
In Loving Memory of my Husband Mike Shortall
Susan and Paul Haddaway
In Memory of Betty and Ormond Lednum
In Memory of Mike Kirby
In Memory of John Haddaway
In Memory of Our Son, Daniel Dieter
Ruth A. Christopher
Marclyn S. Hendon
Phillip E. Councell
Carolyn and Herbert Timms
Pauline A. Reiher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.