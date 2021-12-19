St. Mark's Preschool gives to Brighter Christmas Fund

The prekindergarten students at St. Mark’s Preschool did odd jobs around the house to help raise money for the Brighter Christmas Fund. The 4-year-olds earned $280.58 to donate. Shown, from left, back row: Mrs. Colleen Tipton, Wesley Hunt, Abigail Chapman, Olivia Hawley, Harper Hubbard, Brynleigh Basil and Mrs. Mary McCarty; front row: Clive Bernish, Evy Diefenderfer, Raegan Dukes, Adalee Hoglund, Bryson Laham, Ellie Landon, Naomi Graczyk, Corinne Granger and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Lily and Christopher lost their son to an opioid overdose in 2020. This year, their daughter-in-law, who was already immune compromised, contracted COVID-19 and died.

Lily and Christopher were living quietly in a retirement community on a fixed income. They never expected to be raising their three grandchildren, Andrew, 10, Megan, 7, and Eli, 5, during their golden years.

In addition to funding two unexpected and unplanned funerals in as many years, they’ve had to find a new place to live big enough for the kids, who are still struggling to cope with the loss of their parents. Christopher has taken a part-time job to help make ends meet. And now Christmas is coming.

It would mean a lot to Lily and Christopher for their grandchildren to find gifts under the tree on Christmas morning. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help make that happen.

The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.

The total to date is: $81,555.58.

Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:

St. Mark’s Preschool Pre-K Class

Patricia D. and Thomas B. Moore

Mary Ann R. and Paul W. Ray

Asbury United Methodist Church — United Methodist Women — Love Gift

A Friend of Santa’s

In Loving Memory of “My Uncle Pete Tyler”

In Loving Memory of our dear friend, Bobby Hambleton

In Loving Memory of my parents, John “Poodle” and Mary A. McQuay

In Honor of the Staff of Baleigh Chase Marvel Hall Unit

In Loving Memory of my Dad, Lee Callahan

In Honor of Judy Callahan

In Honor of Jaxon

In Memory of G. Leroy and Barbara Rowe

In Memory of Mary, Frank and John Furman and Kay, Chuck and Kristin Hott

Karl Lemp

Karen and Michael Fisher

Rev. Isabel Thompson, Church of the Miraculous

Eddy and Beverly Lynch

Sandy Wood

Susan and Michael Kopen

In Loving Memory of J. Melvin Schwaninger

Donald T. Schatz and Susan C. Wise

In Memory of my Parents, Judy and Glen Hickman

Linn Ong

Bob and Eenie Burris

Roger and Linda Maki

Jonathan Simmons

In Memory of Edith and Cowboy Anderson

In Loving Memory of my son, Ben Marshall, from Sue Marshall

In Memory of Tebow from his buddies — Cooper, Hank and Jeter

In Memory of Alphonse Poklis

Robert Hinkel

Joyce Shaffer

Nancy Anthony

Kent Schwab

