Lily and Christopher lost their son to an opioid overdose in 2020. This year, their daughter-in-law, who was already immune compromised, contracted COVID-19 and died.
Lily and Christopher were living quietly in a retirement community on a fixed income. They never expected to be raising their three grandchildren, Andrew, 10, Megan, 7, and Eli, 5, during their golden years.
In addition to funding two unexpected and unplanned funerals in as many years, they’ve had to find a new place to live big enough for the kids, who are still struggling to cope with the loss of their parents. Christopher has taken a part-time job to help make ends meet. And now Christmas is coming.
It would mean a lot to Lily and Christopher for their grandchildren to find gifts under the tree on Christmas morning. A donation to the Brighter Christmas Fund would help make that happen.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations, which also help other families in need on the Mid-Shore, may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button. For more information about the Fund, call 410-200-1884.
The total to date is: $81,555.58.
Those sharing the spirit of giving with others this holiday include:
St. Mark’s Preschool Pre-K Class
Patricia D. and Thomas B. Moore
Mary Ann R. and Paul W. Ray
Asbury United Methodist Church — United Methodist Women — Love Gift
A Friend of Santa’s
In Loving Memory of “My Uncle Pete Tyler”
In Loving Memory of our dear friend, Bobby Hambleton
In Loving Memory of my parents, John “Poodle” and Mary A. McQuay
In Honor of the Staff of Baleigh Chase Marvel Hall Unit
In Loving Memory of my Dad, Lee Callahan
In Honor of Judy Callahan
In Honor of Jaxon
In Memory of G. Leroy and Barbara Rowe
In Memory of Mary, Frank and John Furman and Kay, Chuck and Kristin Hott
Karl Lemp
Karen and Michael Fisher
Rev. Isabel Thompson, Church of the Miraculous
Eddy and Beverly Lynch
Sandy Wood
Susan and Michael Kopen
In Loving Memory of J. Melvin Schwaninger
Donald T. Schatz and Susan C. Wise
In Memory of my Parents, Judy and Glen Hickman
Linn Ong
Bob and Eenie Burris
Roger and Linda Maki
Jonathan Simmons
In Memory of Edith and Cowboy Anderson
In Loving Memory of my son, Ben Marshall, from Sue Marshall
In Memory of Tebow from his buddies — Cooper, Hank and Jeter
In Memory of Alphonse Poklis
Robert Hinkel
Joyce Shaffer
Nancy Anthony
Kent Schwab
